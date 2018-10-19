Grizzly kills calf near Montana town
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a grizzly bear killed a calf on a ranch north of the Montana town of Two Dot.
The Great Falls Tribune reported Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife biologist Jay Kolbe said the killing last week is another example of the state’s expanding grizzly population.
After determining the calf was killed by a grizzly bear, Wildlife Services tried unsuccessfully to capture the bear at the site. Given a high number of black bears also in the area, traps were pulled Oct. 10.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon said the Two Dot bear is another example that hunters need to be prepared to encounter grizzly bears anywhere in the western half of Montana, even if they aren’t known to occupy an area.
Wyo. sugar beet harvest mostly done
POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — The sugar beet harvest in northern Wyoming is nearing completion with about 70 percent of the crop in hand Oct. 12.
Western Sugar Cooperative senior agriculturist Mark Bjornestad said tonnage is going to be just under 29 tons per acre. Tonnage had been forecast to come in at a record 31 tons per acre in the Lovell factory district.
But Bjornestad said that the sugar content of the beets is looking to hit a record high at nearly 18 percent on average with some growers reporting 20 percent sugar.
Cold and snow slowed the harvest some over the weekend but growers resumed harvesting this week.
Bjornestad said the harvest in the Lovell district should be 90 percent done by week's end.
Wyoming opens trade office in Taiwan
GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead has opened a Wyoming-Asia Pacific Trade Office in Taiwan.
The Gillette News Record reported the goal is to establish and grow trade between Wyoming and Taiwan in agriculture, manufactured goods, minerals and tourism.
Mead said this gives the state many opportunities to expand into other Asian countries.
The export of Wyoming beef to Taiwan is one of the goals of the trade effort.