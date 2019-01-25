Mont. snowpack near average despite mild winter
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Officials say snowpack in Montana remains close to average despite a mild winter.
The Flathead Beacon reported the close-to-normal snowpack is largely thanks to autumn snowfall.
The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service said the early snowfall particularly favored regions along the Continental Divide in western and south-central Montana, where the highest snowpack percentages are found.
Some of those basins were at normal or slightly above normal when the agency's report was published on Jan. 1.
The agency measures snowpack in terms of snow-water equivalent, defined as "the amount of liquid water contained within the snowpack."
The agency says "it is the amount of water that will be released from the snowpack when it melts."
The agency's Montana Snow Survey will issue its next Snowpack and Water Supply Outlook on Feb. 1.
Court OKs sale of troubled Ore. dairy farm
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge has allowed the proposed sale of the troubled Lost Valley Farm to proceed despite objections by Oregon agencies over who will clean up the dairy's wastewater and manure.
Court-appointed trustee Randy Sugarman recently entered into an asset purchase agreement for Canyon Farm LLC to buy the dairy's land, equipment, property and water rights for $66.9 million, the Capital Press reported last week.
The state Department of Agriculture and state Department of Environmental Quality objected last week to the sale, questioning who will be responsible for cleaning up the property to avoid potential environmental harm. The Boardman dairy farm has approximately 47 million gallons of liquid manure.
"The current status of the property poses a risk to the environment and the groundwater that must continue to be remediated following any sale," Scott Belden, the agencies' attorney, wrote in a court filing.
Judge Fredrick Clement overruled the objections this week, allowing to sale to move forward.
Officials said the dairy has been out of compliance with its wastewater permit since it began operations in 2017. Lost Valley owner Greg te Velde declared bankruptcy in April 2018, forestalling a planned auction of his cows as part of a bank foreclosure.