Utah farmers get corn growing awards
TREMONTON, Utah (TL) — As they strive to meet the growing demand for corn to satisfy increasing world need, two local growers have been honored through the 2018 National Corn Yield Contest. The national contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association, recognizes farmers from across the country for their efforts.
Ross Summers, of Tremonton, placed second in the state in the E: No-Till/Strip-Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 269.4728 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DEKALB DKC49-73RIB.
Joseph Summers, also of Tremonton, placed third in the state in the same category with a yield of 263.5763 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was DEKALB DKC52-68RIB.
Both winning fields are located in the Tremonton area.
The Summers were two of 417 state winners nationwide.
457 Yellowstone bison killed
BOZEMAN, Mont. (BDC) — At least 457 bison were killed this winter, a total that falls shy of a removal goal as most hunting seasons and capture-for-slaughter operations end.
Of those, 347 were shipped to slaughter after being caught in Yellowstone’s Stephens Creek Capture Facility and 106 were killed by hunters, according to a report from the park. The number taken by tribal hunters will likely increase because final harvest totals for several tribes haven’t been reported yet.
The report was compiled late last week as park officials shuttered the trap for the year. Park officials don’t capture bison beyond the end of March because of the approach of calving season for the animals, park spokeswoman Linda Veress said.
If 457 is the final number, it would be short of bison managers’ goal of culling between 600 and 900, agreed to last fall to either slightly reduce the population of roughly 4,500 or keep it stable.
Water rate hike for Anacortes farmers
ANACORTES, Wash. (SVH) — Fees went up Monday for farmers who buy water from the city of Anacortes for crop irrigation.
The increase is the first step in a plan to raise agricultural water rates by 900 percent by 2021.
The about 15 farmers who hook up to the city’s water line between Mount Vernon and Fidalgo Island will now pay $1,088 per million gallons of water, up from $290 per million gallons, Anacortes Finance Director Steve Hoglund said Tuesday.
The increase was passed by the Anacortes City Council last summer and was designed to bring the price of water in line with costs to treat and supply the water.
At the start of 2020, rates will jump to $1,684 per million gallons, and in 2021, agricultural customers will be charged the full wholesale rate, according to the resolution passed by council members last June. At the end of 2017, the wholesale price was $2,407.
Calls for megadairy moratorium rise
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Environmental groups are doubling down on demands for a megadairy moratorium in Oregon as a new owner takes over a troubled operation in northeastern Oregon.
The Statesman Journal reported that Easterday Farms, based in Pasco, Wash., just bought the shuttered Lost Valley Farm in Boardman, Ore., which was permitted to have 30,000 cows. In less than two years in operation, Lost Valley racked up nearly $200,000 in fines for more than 200 environmental violations.
Easterday has hired an Oregon lobbyist, and registered an Oregon corporation called Easterday Farms Dairy, LLC.
Advocacy groups want to make sure Easterday doesn’t reopen Lost Valley, and other operators don’t move into the state, until stricter rules for megadairies are in place.
Scholarships offered to Klamath students
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (H&N) — Thanks to the generosity of local businesses and community members who participated in the Klamath County CattleWomen & Cattlemen’s events during this year’s Klamath Bull Sale, the group has raised scholarship funds for local students, according to a news release.
Scholarships for 2019 are available to residents of the Klamath Basin area who are graduates of local high schools and homeschools, including all of Klamath County as well as Tulelake and Butte Valley areas of Siskiyou and Modoc counties.
Applicants must be at least a college sophomore by the 2019 fall term. Students majoring in a range of concentrations that apply to agriculture or animal science fields are eligible and encouraged to apply.
The application deadline is April 12. The application can be found on the Klamath County CattleWomen’s Facebook page.