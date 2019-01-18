Orchard worker killed by wind blade
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a worker at a California citrus orchard has died after a blade from a wind machine fell off and struck him.
The Fresno Bee reported a 600-pound propeller struck 53-year-old Richard Escobedo on Jan. 3 at the orchard operated by Wonderful Citrus northeast of Visalia.
Escobedo was airlifted to a hospital where he later died. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said he died of “multiple blunt force trauma.”
The Wonderful Co. said it is investigating the accident and will “take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that it does not happen again.”
Wind machines circulate warmer air into orchards on freezing nights.
The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it has opened an investigation into the workplace death.
Laramie eyes slaughterhouses
LARAMIE, Wyo. (LB) — Several members of the Laramie City Council expressed the need to update some of the city’s permitted and conditionally-permitted uses for certain zoning districts so only the right kind of slaughterhouse will be permitted within city limits.
During its work session Jan. 8, the Laramie City Council reviewed the city’s conditional use permit application process, as well as received a complete list of potential permitted and conditional uses for a variety of development types. The council decided to review potentially change or update any uses no longer deemed appropriate for respective zoning districts — especially slaughterhouses.
“Because Council does not approve a conditional use permit, Planning Commission technically could have approved a slaughterhouse,” said councilwoman Jayne Pearce. “Not that Planning Commission would have wanted a slaughterhouse, but it could have occurred without us casting a vote.”
Although most of the council members expressed a desire to see the slaughterhouse completely off the permitted use list, Planning Manager Derek Teini said the uses are on the chart for a reason.
“I’m going to let council know though, I’ve had discussions about slaughterhouses within the city of Laramie under the conditional use process,” Teini said. “In the scenario I’m talking about, it’s actually a really good location — not the location you’re concerned about, I’ll clear that up today.”
Wildlife panel to vote on wolf plan
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Fish and Wildlife commission is finally set to vote on a plan for managing wolves in the state, after years of contentious meetings.
The commission is expected to vote in March, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported .
As in other northwestern states, wolves have been controversial in Oregon, with ranchers saying they wreak havoc on livestock and conservationists saying they play a key role in the ecosystem.
The main sticking point has been over when and how lethal action can be taken against wolves that kill livestock.
The first wolf management plan was implemented in 2005 and revised in 2010, just a year after wolves made their return to Oregon after dispersing from packs in Idaho. The plan was supposed to be updated every five years, but the 2015 revisions became mired in argument and repeated delays ensued.
The state said it will release the management plan to the public before the vote, but the plan currently allows officials to consider killing wolves that have been confirmed to have killed livestock twice. However, officials typically don’t approve wolf kills until after three or more confirmed depredations, the agency said in a written statement.
Klamath rejects solar farm on ag land
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KVH) — In the Klamath County Commissioners’ rejection of the Cypress Creek 94-acre Merrill Solar Farm Project on Jan. 8, the officials articulated different reasons for their votes — ranging from lingering questions to steadfast distaste.
Kelley Minty Morris began by saying she saw many economic and community benefits to the project. She said it could provide solid new partnerships with local higher education and she was interested in its innovative dual-use proposal.
However, Morris said, “this is very unsettled area of law.” She said the state had not provided proper guidance or taken a stance on the issue of dual-use projects on exclusive farm-zoned land.