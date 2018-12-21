Mont. Stockgrowers eye market in 2019
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Officials say Montana ranchers are heading into better economic territory in 2019.
The Billings Gazette reports the Montana Stockgrowers Association met Thursday in Billings for its annual convention and trade show, and newly-appointed President Fred Wacker said he expects cattle prices to rebound in the coming year as trade disputes are settled.
Wacker said specifically the dispute with China, where an agreement for $200 million worth of Montana beef was reached in 2017.
The beef deal, which also included a $100 million commitment to build a future Montana packing plant, was paused early this year after President Donald Trump turned to tariffs to settle the United States’ lopsided trade relations with China.
Wacker said the trade dispute that ensued should expire and when it does, there’s still demand in China for Montana beef.
Mikkelsen to stay after Zinke leaves
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (H&N) — Until he’s directed otherwise, Alan Mikkelsen plans to continue in his current role as senior adviser to the secretary of the interior.
Mikkelsen shared his willingness to stay the course with the position in a phone interview with the Herald and News on Tuesday, days following the announced resignation of Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who will leave office at the end of the year.
Mikkelsen said he wouldn’t speculate on who could be next in line for the top Interior post, but emphasized the Klamath Basin would likely remain a high priority for whomever takes over.
“I think any secretary is going to be interested in and keen to see this situation resolved.”
Names for Zinke’s replacement are already being floated in national news outlets. Among contenders are Idaho Gov. Butch Otter, Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, Deputy Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and former Rep. Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, according to a report by The Hill in Washington, D.C.
First easements under new levy OK’d
BOZEMAN, Mont. (BDC) — Gallatin County approved paying $697,500 for three new conservation easements and additional funding for two existing easements, spending the first chunk of money from the county’s open space levy.
A dairy, a farm and a ranch will be the first to get new conservation easements with money from the county levy voters approved in June. The property owners will also receive money from federal matching funds. The county will also direct some money to two easements it approved last year to reflect an increase in property values.
The open space levy is expected to raise $20 million for the open space program over the next 15 years. In the levy’s first year, about $1.14 million is expected to be directed to the program.
Gallatin Valley Land Trust handled all five of the conservation easements and presented the projects to county commissioners at a Tuesday meeting.
Tainted romaine traced to Calif. farm
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials have traced a food poisoning outbreak from romaine lettuce to at least one farm in California.
But they cautioned Dec. 13 that other farms are likely involved in the E. coli outbreak and consumers should continue checking the label before purchasing romaine lettuce.
The Food and Drug Administration said 59 people in 15 states have now been sickened by the tainted lettuce. That’s seven more cases than previously reported, but regulators said they are fairly confident that the lettuce which first triggered the outbreak has been removed from the market. The FDA told consumers to avoid romaine lettuce just before Thanksgiving.
Officials said a water reservoir at Adam Bros. Farms in Santa Barbara County tested positive for the bacterial strain and the owners are cooperating with U.S. officials. Officials from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not determined how the water reservoir — which is used to irrigate lettuce — became contaminated.
The bacteria can get into water and soil through multiple routes, including waste from domesticated animals or wild animals, fertilizer and other agricultural products.
Volunteers help farmers market
EDISON, Wash. (SVH) — The Edison Farmers Market will continue next year thanks to volunteers who stepped up to manage it.
The market faced an uncertain future earlier this year when it was not awarded a federal grant that would have supplied it with three years of funding, and its former managers could no longer sustain the market.
Former co-manager Blake Vanfield said it’s a relief to know the market will continue.
“There was a lot of sweat equity that went into it so it’s awesome to know it will go forward,” she said.
Vanfield and co-manager Angela Sullivan, both of Edison, started the market in late 2016 and have devoted up to a combined 35 hours a week during the market season to make it happen.
With careers and young children, they said they can’t keep working at the market without pay.
District receives pump station
FIR ISLAND, Wash. (SVH) — The state and a local dike district have reached an agreement for managing drainage around Wiley Slough on Fir Island.
The state Department of Fish & Wildlife will transfer ownership of the pump station at the Wiley Slough dike setback site to Skagit County Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 22 for $1.
The state Fish & Wildlife Commission approved the transfer, which should be completed within the next few months, according to Fish & Wildlife staff.
The transfer of ownership of the pump station, which is located on the 190-acre headquarters unit of the state’s Skagit Wildlife Area, will put it under the control of those with drainage expertise, according to a document provided to the commission.
MS-13 gang terrorized California farm town
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. attorney in Sacramento says more than two dozen MS-13 gang members and affiliates have been charged following a murder and drug trafficking investigation centered on a rural California farm town.
McGregor Scott said the notorious street gang took advantage of an understaffed police department in Mendota and terrorized the city of about 11,000 people. Murder, assault and drug trafficking charges were expected.
Mendota lies about 35 miles west of Fresno in California’s agriculturally rich Central Valley.
MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, was formed in Los Angeles in the 1980s by refugees from El Salvador. President Donald Trump has singled out the gang as a threat to the U.S.
N.M. rancher who trapped wolf to appeal
(AP) A New Mexico rancher who trapped an endangered Mexican gray wolf and hit it with a shovel says he will appeal the loss of his grazing permit.
Craig Thiessen said he has no livelihood without the permit.
Under the permit, the Datil rancher is allowed to graze hundreds of cattle across the Gila National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service notified Thiessen in late November of the decision to revoke his permit.
He had 45 days to remove his cattle or appeal.
Thiessen pleaded guilty in May to knowingly taking threatened wildlife.
The 10-month-old wolf pup died in February 2015.
Thiessen has said he knew he caught a Mexican gray wolf because it had a radio tracking collar. He disputed killing it.