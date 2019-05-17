Grizzly euthanized after breaking into barn
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials euthanized a young male grizzly bear after it repeatedly broke into a barn in the Blackfoot Valley to access grain.
Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear management specialist James Jonkel says the sub-adult bear was captured Sunday. The decision to euthanize it was made in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Jonkel said 2018 saw the highest bear conflict year on record in the Blackfoot Valley, east of Missoula. He said they’re now seeing young bears that learned bad behavior last year returning to look for livestock feed.
Agency predicts heavy wildfire season on coast
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The National Interagency Fire Center is predicting a heavy wildfire season for areas along the West Coast of the United States this summer.
The Boise-based center said Wednesday that most of the country can expect a normal wildfire season in the period from May through August.
But the states of California, Washington and Oregon are an exception.
The agency says a heavy crop of grasses and fine fuels has developed across California and should elevate fire potential as it dries through the summer.
Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest has entered a period of moderate drought. That might mean an early fire season in the Cascade Range and the Okanogan region.
Wash. official supports state wolf delisting
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state official says wolves should be removed from the federal endangered species list in the entirety of the state.
Washington Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind in April wrote a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in support of the proposal to delist wolves in the Lower 48 states.
Susewind calls the proposal "appropriate and timely" as wolves are recovering.
Wolves in the eastern third of Washington are already delisted.
The Center for Biological Diversity criticized the letter, saying the idea of stripping federal protections from wolves is "appalling."
The environmental group contends 72 percent of Washington residents want federal protection.
The federal government has already delisted wolves in the eastern third of Washington and Oregon, as well as in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
Ore. cites dairies for manure discharge violations
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture issued four dozen fines, citations and warnings to dairies and other confined animal feeding operations last year, many for unauthorized manure discharges.
The agency regulates manure handling at the state's 500-plus confined animal feeding operations, including dairies and feedlots. It reports it issues permits, under the federal Clean Water Act, that are supposed to prevent manure and wastewater from contaminating ground and surface water, which can impact recreation and harm fish and marine organisms.
Agency staff members performed 741 inspections at those facilities in 2018, down from 880 in 2017 and 763 in 2016, a review by the Statesman Journal found.