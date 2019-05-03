Officials euthanize calf-killing grizzly in Mont.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials have euthanized a young grizzly bear that was killing cattle in western Montana.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said in a statement the sub-adult male bear was killed April 23 in the Helmville Valley south of the Bob Marshall Wilderness.
USDA Wildlife Services officials captured the grizzly after it killed a calf on Saturday. FWP officials said the same bear killed two other calves and was involved in three livestock deaths last year near the same site.
FWP said the decision to euthanize the bear was made after consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its history of livestock depredations.
Grizzly bear shot by landowner in Mont.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the shooting of a grizzly bear in Montana.
The Independent Record reported that Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks said the bear was shot by a landowner near Augusta on April 13.
Agency bear management specialist Mike Madel said in a press release there have been reports of grizzly bears coming around cabins and getting into livestock feed. But there have been no reports of depredations on livestock to date.
FWP is warning anyone going into areas with bears to prepare themselves with bear spray and be aware of bear attractants and where they are in relation to bear environments.
The USFWS investigates all grizzly-involved incidents due to their status on the Endangered Species List.