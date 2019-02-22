Farms take $4M hit from cows lost in blizzard
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. (AP) — Officials say the more than 1,800 dairy cows that died in a blizzard in southern Washington state earlier this month were a nearly $4 million loss, not including the lost milk production.
Farm Service Agency program specialist Gerri Richter that seven dairy farms have given notices of loss to the agency’s office in Yakima, and more are expected to report soon.
The agency’s Livestock Indemnity Program pays out at 75 percent of market value.
Steve George of the state dairy federation said up to 15 farms near Sunnyside lost cows, with one dairy reported to have lost about 600 cows in the Feb. 9 storm.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday made $100,000 available to help farmers haul the animals to an Oregon landfill.
Mont. panel nixes ban on wolf kills near YNP
(BDC) ― A panel of state lawmakers rejected a bill that would have barred the recreational killing of wolves in two hunting districts that border Yellowstone National Park.
The Senate Fish and Game Committee tabled Senate Bill 185 on Feb. 19. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike Phillips, D-Bozeman, would have banned hunting and trapping wolves in wolf management units 313 and 316 near Cooke City and Gardiner.
During a hearing last month, the bill received support from many wolf advocates who argue the wolves that wander into those areas are naïve and unafraid of people, making them easy targets for hunters. But agriculture organizations and groups representing hunters opposed it, arguing that it wasn’t the Legislature’s place to decide hunting regulations.
The committee voted 9-1 to table the bill. The only person who voted to keep it alive was Sen. Edie McClafferty, D-Butte.
Officials: Ariz. will miss deadline for water plan
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona won’t have all the pieces of a Colorado River drought plan finished by the federal government’s deadline to finalize protections for water used by millions across the U.S. West, state water officials said Tuesday.
It’s the latest hurdle threatening the plan between seven states to take less water from the drought-starved Colorado River, which supplies 40 million people and 5.5 million acres of farmland. Missing the March 4 deadline could allow the federal government to step in and decide the rules.
About half of the 15 agreements that Arizona needs to secure among water users will be ready by March 4, said Ted Cooke, director of the Central Arizona Project, which brings Colorado River water to the sprawling cities and farm fields around Phoenix and Tucson.
“That’s an artificial deadline, and these are very complex agreements and very complex negotiations, and we will take the time that we need to do them properly,” Cooke told reporters Tuesday following a meeting of water users working on the drought plan.
He said he hopes to finalize all the agreements within 60 days.
Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Nevada have joined drought contingency plans for the Colorado River, while Arizona and California are still working on plans.
Storms save Gallatin Basin snowpack levels
BELGRADE, Mont. — Late January storms saved the Gallatin River basin from dismal snowpack levels, but there is still a lot of time before the water season ends, according to the National Resources and Conservation Service.
“Seventeen days. That’s how long the snowmobilers and skiers in the Gallatin River basin had to wait after the New Year started for favorable storm patterns to play out and drop snow in the Gallatin River basin,” water specialist Lucas Zukiewicz said Wednesday in a release.
The basin squeaked by last month with snowpack levels 106 percent of normal and 132 percent of last year, according to the agency. Mountains rimming the Gallatin Valley are leading the way with both the Hyalite and Bridger ranges at 126 percent of average. Further south, the Upper Gallatin area is 86 percent of average. All three areas are above reported levels this time last year.
There’s still time to make up the southern snowpack, Zukiewicz said.
Latest storms surge Ore. snowpack levels
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — It began as a very dry water year back in October, but the recent string of storms to strike the Pacific Northwest has left much of Oregon at near-normal snowpack levels.
A new storm was expected to dump up to another foot of snow in mountainous areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, including the Cascades where until February measured levels were well-below median snowpack for this time of year. The state snowpack has surged over the past week, beneficial not only to drought projections but also providing a kick to local ski resorts and winter sports enthusiasts.
The latest snow/precipitation report issued by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a wing of the USDA, currently places Klamath County at 96 percent of average median snowpack for this time of year after the most recent storms, a 15 percent increase over conditions one week ago.
Lake County is doing even better, with current reports of snow levels at 132 percent of median snowpack. Rogue and Umpqua Counties are at 91 percent of median snowpack levels, up from 74 percent seven days ago. The area that had been suffering the most statewide, the Willamette Valley, with some areas as low as 43 percent of median snowfall 10 days ago, now reports levels near 83 percent of predicted snowpack.
Nonprofit, Mont. ranchers join to preserve land
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Some north-central Montana ranchland is being conserved through a partnership between a conservation group and ranchers.
The Billings Gazette reported ranchers near Malta asked The Nature Conservancy for help when a neighbor’s property went up for sale. The Nature Conservancy bought nearly 4,500 acres where several species of birds live, including the greater sage grouse. Over the next three years, the group will sell the land to the ranchers at a reduced price in exchange for the land never being developed.
Conflict and rising property values have hit the area as another group, American Prairie Preserve, has been buying land to create a 3.5 million grassland preserve. The Montana-based non-profit group will continue to own the majority of the land but it will be open to public use.
Calif. judge upholds wolf protection
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has upheld protection for gray wolves under the state’s Endangered Species Act, rejecting a legal challenge from ranchers and farmers who fear the predators will threaten their livestock.
The judge in San Diego ruled that California was right to list the wolves as endangered in 2014. A lawsuit on behalf of the California Farm Bureau Federation and the California Cattlemen’s Association argued the listing was arbitrary because there are so few wolves in the state.
The suit was filed to give ranchers “more flexibility in co-existing with wolves,” said Jim Houston, the farm bureau’s manager of legal and governmental affairs.
The group is committed to working with the state to reduce “the burdens of raising livestock in areas with wolves, but we do not expect it to be easy,” Houston said.
A wolf known as OR-7 traveled south from Oregon in 2011, making it the first known wolf in California since 1924. One of OR-7’s offspring has become the breeding male of the only known pack in California. Two of OR-7’s female pups also ventured into the Golden State, and one has traveled as far south as Lake Tahoe.
The California Fish and Game Commission granted the gray wolf protections under the state’s endangered species act, despite opposition from hunting and livestock groups who worry an unchecked population will kill deer and valuable cattle. Under California’s protections, gray wolves can’t be killed or hunted.
Firm fined $35K over farmworkers housing
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A company in Silverton and its housing provider must pay $35,000 in penalties after an inspection found migrant farmworkers housed in filthy, rodent-infested quarters.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the U.S. Department of Labor said Feb. 15 that its inspectors found families in “dilapidated, trash strewn housing” at the facility.
The Labor department said the unannounced inspection found workers sleeping on mattresses on the floor. Residents reported rodents throughout the facility, according to the department, which did not say when its inspection took place.
Under the Migrant and Seasonal Worker Protection Act, the department fined farm labor contractor Vasquez Family Labor Services $30,000 and issued another $5,000 in penalties against the firm’s housing provider, Jorge Vasquez.
Vasquez Family Labor Services said in a statement that the people were not their employees and they had no idea they were there but settled rather than drag out the process with the state.
Billionaire Texans selling 4 Mont. ranches
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Four Montana ranches owned by billionaire Texas brothers Dan and Farris Wilks are being offered for sale.
Added together the lands in Fergus, Musselshell and Rosebud counties total more than 38,700 acres with an asking price north of $43.8 million. The ranches were all purchased within the past four to six years.
The Billings Gazette reported that Wilks Ranch Brokers, based in Cisco, Texas, is handling the sale.
With almost 346,000 acres, the Wilkses rank second in landownership in Montana. Only the logging company Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek Timber owns more land in the state.
The Wilkses began buying land in Montana around 2012.
Refuge management under fire in Ore.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The federal government recently fended off attacks from all sides while defending its management of six national wildlife refuges against legal challenges from farmers and environmentalists.
The Capital Press reported the U.S. Interior Department is facing three lawsuits filed by three environmental groups who allege its plans for the 200,000-acre Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex along the Oregon-California border violates several federal laws.
A fourth complaint from six farms and agriculture groups alleges the agency has unlawfully exceeded its authority by restricting leases of refuge land for agricultural purposes.
The agricultural plaintiffs —Tulelake Irrigation District, Klamath Water Users Association, Tally Ho Farms Partnership, Four H Organics, Woodhouse Farming and Seed Co. and Tulelake Growers Association — claim a comprehensive conservation plan adopted in 2017 will substantially reduce acreage available for farming within the refuge complex.
KID appoints new district manager
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KVH) — The Klamath Irrigation District has appointed Gene Souza as the district’s new manager.
Souza, a native of the Klamath Basin and military veteran, brings the district patrons and staff more than two decades of results-driven leadership experience.
KID Board President Ty Kliewer made the announcement early Jan. 10.
As the KlD manager, Souza is responsible for all aspects of the district’s operations. He will implement the district’s annual plan of work, long range/business plan, ensure KID resources are focused to meet the operational needs of the irrigation district, and perform other duties as assigned by the board of directors.
First easements OK’d under new open space levy
BOZEMAN, Mont. (BDC) — Gallatin County approved paying $697,500 for three new conservation easements and additional funding for two existing easements, spending the first chunk of money from the county’s open space levy.
A dairy, a farm and a ranch will be the first to get new conservation easements with money from the county levy voters approved in June. The property owners will also receive money from federal matching funds. The county will also direct some money to two easements it approved last year to reflect an increase in property values.
The open space levy is expected to raise $20 million for the open space program over the next 15 years. In the levy’s first year, about $1.14 million is expected to be directed to the program.
Gallatin Valley Land Trust handled all five of the conservation easements and presented the projects to county commissioners at a Jan. 22 meeting.
Nev. governor names new state ag chief
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is getting a new state agriculture chief.
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that Jennifer Ott will take over as Department of Agriculture director, effective March 4.
Ott has been administrator of the department’s Plant Industry Division for a little more than a year.
She’ll replace Jerri Williams-Conrad, who has been serving as acting director of the department since March 2017.
Sisolak pointed to Ott’s experience as operations director for the Desert Farming Initiative at the University of Nevada, Reno, and marketing roles for various chemical and agricultural businesses before she was hired by the state.
She began her career as a chemist and obtained a master’s in business administration from UNR.