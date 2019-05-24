Cold Feb. pushes Wash. wheat crop back 1 month
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Cold and snowy weather in February has pushed back the wheat crop in Washington by about one month.
Normally, farmers would be weeks into planting the spring wheat or spraying the winter wheat that was planted last year.
The Spokesman-Review reported that while the cold has stunted winter wheat growth, the snow did add some needed moisture to the ground.
Meanwhile, wheat farmers continue to face many of the same market uncertainties as last year.
Wash. water supply likely 75% for some
ELLENSBURG, Wash. (DR) — April got off to a good start water-wise, keeping fears of decreasing water supplies for area irrigators at bay for now.
A May forecast from the United States Bureau of Reclamation predicted that junior water right holders in the region will receive 75% of their entitlements for this year’s irrigation season, down 2% from their April forecast released last month. The forecast said Yakima basin reservoir storage is currently at 86% of average, with snowpack being between 65% and 70% of average.
“The precipitation was robust in the first half of April, with 15 inches falling by April 19,” Yakima Project River Operations Supervisor Chuck Garner said in the report. “The month finished with a total of 15.9 inches, 115% of average.”
Yakima basin precipitation since October has been at 90.5% of average, with 177.43 inches falling in that period. Snow water equivalent stands at 101.6 inches as of May 1, 59% of average. Total acre-feet in storage currently stands at 677,430 acre-feet, down from 915,167 from this time last year. That number is similar to the amount held in storage in the 2010 season.
Ore. Senate OKs freeze on pot production
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Senate moved forward with a plan to limit the state's supply of recreational, legal marijuana.
Lawmakers voted 18-10 April 29 to freeze marijuana productions at current levels for the next two years. The state will not issue new production licenses to marijuana growers, but current growers will be able to renew their licenses.
Democrat Sen. Michael Dembrow from Portland said the state produces so much marijuana that Oregon has enough of the drug to last it for the next 6.5 years. That surplus has caused prices to plummet.
The measure now goes to the House for consideration.
Utah limits medical pot growing to 10 farms
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah will allow 10 growers to produce the state's medical marijuana — a limit that state officials say will prevent overproduction but a cannabis business consultant says could cause shortages.
The state medical cannabis law enacted last year limits each grower to cultivating no more than 4 acres outdoors or 100,000 square feet indoors, the Salt Lake Tribune reported last month.
The state expects that growers under the cap will be able to produce enough to supply 100,000 patients for a year. The state aimed to balance the restrictions to prevent excess marijuana from ending up in the illegal drug trade while still producing enough for patients.
Marijuana pharmacies are set to open in the state next year. Some might have bare shelves in the early days, but it won't be because of the growing restrictions, according to regulators.
"It's going to be an oversupply if all 10 are growing that much product," said Melissa Ure, senior policy analyst with the state Department of Agriculture and Food.
Arizona farmers make pitch for $20 million
AP-AZ-XGR--Drought-Arizona Farmers-The Latest
May 16, 2019 11:31AM (GMT 17:31) - 282 words
PHOENIX (AP) — Central Arizona farmers are making a last-minute plea to state lawmakers for $20 million to dig wells and build canals as they prepare to lose access to Colorado River water.
Advocates for Piñal County farmers made their plea in a news conference at the state Capitol on May 16 as legislative leaders and Gov. Doug Ducey's aides negotiate a roughly $11.5 billion budget.
Republican Rep. David Cook of Globe represents much of Piñal County. He said farmers urgently need the money to get started on construction. He says the federal government would likely reimburse the state, but farmers don't have time to wait for the U.S. Congress to approve funding.
Farmers in the county between Phoenix and Tucson will face the most drastic cuts from a seven-state plan to protect water supplies.