'Babe' actor with SLC animal rights protesters
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Actor James Cromwell was among animal rights protesters who held stiff carcasses of dead piglets as they demonstrated at the Utah Capitol, calling on state officials to prevent cruelty at farms and investigate health risks associated with large-scale agriculture.
The 100 people participating in the protest staged Nov. 20 by Direct Action Everywhere were greeted by Michael Mower, Gov. Gary Herbert's deputy chief of staff.
Mower listened to the protesters' concerns and said he'd convey them to Herbert and other officials.
Cromwell, who starred in the 1995 film "Babe" about a young pig, said he believes Utah officials don't want to "face the truth" of animal abuse.
The demonstrators didn't reveal the farm from which the dead piglets were taken, but they said workers kill some piglets considered too small.
Freckle Farm tree festival will be today
HYDE PARK, Utah (HJ) — Christmas trees decorated by Cache Valley businesses will be on display at Freckle Farm from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today as part of the nursery’s third annual tree festival.
The decorated trees were auctioned off Thursday evening to benefit The Family Place. Tonight, the free open house will feature refreshments, music, craft projects and Santa Claus.
“Community members can come and just walk through the trees and see the fun decorations and have a treat,” said Michelle Hyde, the volunteer coordinator and therapy assistant at The Family Place. “It’s a fun family event.”
Freckle Farms Store Manager Lisa Gramse said all of the businesses who sponsor trees select a different theme so no two trees are alike.
According to Gramse, the decorations range from elegant to whimsical.
“Last year, one of my favorites, we had a gingerbread-style one,” Gramse said. “It was really well done, really pretty.”
During the festival, event attendees will be able to vote on their favorite tree. Awards will be given for the most popular tree and for the tree that is auctioned for the highest price.
All proceeds from ticket and tree sales go The Family Place.
Utah's medical pot act advances
SALT LAKE CITY (ISJ) — Utah lawmakers and others involved in forging legislation to revise a voter-approved medical marijuana law say they’ve settled on a new version for consideration during an anticipated December special session.
The Utah Medical Cannabis Act would replace the ballot measure that voters approved Nov. 6.
By passing the ballot measure, Utah joined more than 30 states allowing patients legal access to medical marijuana.
The latest changes to the draft legislation hammered out recently include dropping renter protections for medical marijuana patients and increasing the number of available licenses for cannabis pharmacies.
The legislation was originally proposed as a pre-election compromise among marijuana advocates, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and legislators to gain the support of the church.
The religion's leaders had opposed the ballot proposal over fears it could lead to broader use of marijuana, but after months of fierce debate agreed to the deal.
Utah Senate President Wayne Niederhauser recently told fellow senators they need to attend a planned Dec. 3 special legislative session and that if necessary he would compel them to show up.
Niederhauser said the legislation needs support from two-thirds majority to take effect immediately.