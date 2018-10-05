Wolves kill stock guard dog in Oregon
PROSPECT, Ore. (AP) — State wildlife officials say a dog guarding cattle in southern Oregon has died after being attacked by a wolf.
The report released Sept. 26 says an examination of the Tibetan mastiff's body revealed 25 puncture wounds and scrape marks all over its body.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the attack southeast of Prospect early Sept. 24 occurred in an area frequented by a gray wolf known as OR-7 and his pack.
The owner investigated and discovered his dog limping through the field toward the residence, the report states. The dog died later that night.
The last confirmed attack by OR-7 and his pack was in January when two calves were killed two days apart near Butte Falls.
Wash. kills another wolf that preyed on cattle
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The state of Washington has killed a second wolf from a pack that has been preying on cattle in Ferry County.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife said a marksman shot an adult female wolf Sept. 28.
The wolf is from the Old Profanity Territory pack that has repeatedly attacked cattle in the Kettle River Range.
The Center for Biological Diversity said the killing of wolves in senseless, and this is the fourth pack the state has decimated to protect the cattle of one rancher.
The wolf shot last week was believed to be the breeding female of the pack. The pack is believed to consist now of an adult male and one juvenile.
The state will evaluate whether the hunts have changed the pack's behavior before undertaking another hunt.
Workers oust union in lopsided vote
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 2013 vote by workers at one of the nation's largest fruit growers has finally been counted, showing employees of Gerawan Farming Inc., California's largest peach farm, chose to oust the United Farm Workers as its representative.
The ballots were counted Tuesday and showed 1,098 votes against the UFW and 197 in favor of the union founded by iconic farm labor leader Cesar Chavez, the Los Angeles Times reported .
The ballots from the 2013 election were impounded by the state Agricultural Labor Relations Board after the UFW filed a legal claim saying Gerawan used unfair labor practices in its support of a worker who organized the anti-union fight.
A judge in 2015 ruled Gerawan employee Silvia Lopez unlawfully asked for and received $20,000 from a fruit growers association affiliated with the company, which the judge said also unfairly granted Lopez time off work to lead the effort.
The ballots were counted after a state appeals court judge in May said some charges were not supported by the evidence. He ordered the board to count the votes and reevaluate its finding.
Wyo. tomato farmer pleads guilty to growing pot
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An organic tomato farmer in Wyoming pleaded guilty to federal charges of growing marijuana and money laundering.
Stewart Doty, of Big Piney, faces about two years in prison when he is sentenced in November. He also must forfeit $63,000 in cash seized during a search of his property in August 2017.
Doty, who is 61, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to growing and distributing between 88 and 132 pounds of marijuana and depositing $35,000 in marijuana proceeds in a Colorado bank account.
Doty told U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl that his farming business had been declining and his debts were mounting so he converted about a third of his tomato greenhouse to growing marijuana.
Doty said he knew it was illegal, but didn’t realize the severity of the crime.