Troubled Ore. dairy farm sells to lone bidder
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The troubled Lost Valley Farm in northern Oregon has sold to its only bidder, and its herd has been auctioned off.
The Statesman Journal reported a federal bankruptcy judge approved the dairy farm's sale to Canyon Farm LLC for $66.7 million last month.
The sale is scheduled to close today. The last of the dairy's approximately 8,360 cows were sold Feb. 19.
The dairy's owner declared bankruptcy in April 2018, forestalling an auction of his cows as part of a bank foreclosure.
The operation was out of compliance with its wastewater permit since it opened in 2017, resulting in $200,000 in state fines for more than 200 environmental violations.
The court-appointed trustee will ensure the diary's wastewater lagoons are emptied to an acceptable level by the end of October.
Storms surge Oregon snowpack levels
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — It began as a very dry water year back in October, but the recent string of storms to strike the Pacific Northwest has left much of Oregon at near-normal snowpack levels.
A new storm was expected to dump up to another foot of snow in mountainous areas on Tuesday and Wednesday, including the Cascades where until February measured levels were well-below median snowpack for this time of year. The state snowpack has surged over the past week, beneficial not only to drought projections but also providing a kick to local ski resorts and winter sports enthusiasts.
The latest snow/precipitation report issued by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a wing of the USDA, currently places Klamath County at 96 percent of average median snowpack for this time of year after the most recent storms, a 15 percent increase over conditions one week ago.
Lake County is doing even better, with current reports of snow levels at 132 percent of median snowpack. Rogue and Umpqua Counties are at 91 percent of median snowpack levels, up from 74 percent seven days ago. The area that had been suffering the most statewide, the Willamette Valley, with some areas as low as 43 percent of median snowfall 10 days ago, now reports levels near 83 percent of predicted snowpack.
Montana tribes receive 5 Yellowstone bison
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Five bull bison from Yellowstone National Park have been transferred to an American Indian reservation in northwest Montana under an effort to bolster herds of the animals outside the park.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported the animals were released into corrals on the Fort Peck Reservation on Feb. 22. They'll be under quarantine for the next year to ensure they are free of the disease brucellosis.
Quarantine certifies bison as free of brucellosis, which can cause cattle to abort and was once a significant human health concern. About half of Yellowstone bison are believed to have been exposed to the disease, and state and federal officials restrict where the animals are allowed because they don’t want the disease to spread to new places.
Thousands of Yellowstone bison trying to migrate outside the park have been sent to slaughter in recent decades to shield domestic livestock from potential brucellosis infection.
The five bulls transferred to the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes had been tested repeatedly for the disease.
About 80 bison remain under quarantine at Yellowstone and 56 are at a nearby USDA facility.
Nonprofit, Mont. ranchers join to preserve land
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Some north-central Montana ranchland is being conserved through a partnership between a conservation group and ranchers.
The Billings Gazette reported ranchers near Malta asked The Nature Conservancy for help when a neighbor’s property went up for sale. The Nature Conservancy bought nearly 4,500 acres where several species of birds live, including the greater sage grouse. Over the next three years, the group will sell the land to the ranchers at a reduced price in exchange for the land never being developed.
Conflict and rising property values have hit the area as another group, American Prairie Preserve, has been buying land to create a 3.5 million grassland preserve. The Montana-based non-profit group will continue to own the majority of the land but it will be open to public use.
Calif. judge upholds wolf protection
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has upheld protection for gray wolves under the state's Endangered Species Act, rejecting a legal challenge from ranchers and farmers who fear the predators will threaten their livestock.
The judge in San Diego ruled that California was right to list the wolves as endangered in 2014. A lawsuit on behalf of the California Farm Bureau Federation and the California Cattlemen's Association argued the listing was arbitrary because there are so few wolves in the state.
The suit was filed to give ranchers "more flexibility in co-existing with wolves," said Jim Houston, the farm bureau's manager of legal and governmental affairs.
The group is committed to working with the state to reduce "the burdens of raising livestock in areas with wolves, but we do not expect it to be easy," Houston said.
A wolf known as OR-7 traveled south from Oregon in 2011, making it the first known wolf in California since 1924. One of OR-7's offspring has become the breeding male of the only known pack in California. Two of OR-7's female pups also ventured into the Golden State, and one has traveled as far south as Lake Tahoe.
The California Fish and Game Commission granted the gray wolf protections under the state's endangered species act, despite opposition from hunting and livestock groups who worry an unchecked population will kill deer and valuable cattle. Under California's protections, gray wolves can't be killed or hunted.
Firm fined $35K over farmworkers housing
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A company in Silverton and its housing provider must pay $35,000 in penalties after an inspection found migrant farmworkers housed in filthy, rodent-infested quarters.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the U.S. Department of Labor said Feb. 15 that its inspectors found families in "dilapidated, trash strewn housing" at the facility.
The Labor department said the unannounced inspection found workers sleeping on mattresses on the floor. Residents reported rodents throughout the facility, according to the department, which did not say when its inspection took place.
Under the Migrant and Seasonal Worker Protection Act, the department fined farm labor contractor Vasquez Family Labor Services $30,000 and issued another $5,000 in penalties against the firm's housing provider, Jorge Vasquez.
Vasquez Family Labor Services said in a statement that the people were not their employees and they had no idea they were there but settled rather than drag out the process with the state.