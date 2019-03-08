Oregon mulls bill to form a hemp panel
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would establish a hemp commission in the state to raise money for research and promotion.
The Capital Press reported Feb. 21 that House Bill 2740 would pay for the commission by charging assessments to hemp growers. It would also align the state and federal definitions of the crop.
Hemp is booming in Oregon and is poised to become the state’s top agricultural commodity with more than $1 billion in revenues in 2019. That’s up from roughly $500 million last year.
The legislation would also harmonize Oregon’s statutory language for hemp with the federal government’s, which recently changed with the national legalization of hemp through the 2018 Farm Bill.
Wyo. trust records 100th conservation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has completed its 100th conservation project.
In partnership with The Conservation Fund, a conservation easement located in Sublette County was transferred to Stock Growers Land Trust earlier this month.
Bo Alley, of the trust, said the milestone is a testament to efforts over the past 18 years to developing strong partnerships and trust among the Wyoming agricultural community.
Dan Schlager, of The Conservation Fund, said the project helps protect a family’s ranching heritage for future generations and conserve critical habitat for Wyoming wildlife that depend upon the ranch’s open spaces.
Ranch in Albany Co., Wyo. conserved
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust has partnered with a ranching family to conserve the 6,650-acre Croonberg Ranch west of Laramie in Albany County.
The conservation easement project was made possible with funding from the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust and the Natural Resource Conservation Service. Financial terms were not disclosed.
According to a statement from the two organizations, the Croonberg Ranch conservation project connects and provides unfragmented open space, agricultural land and wildlife habitat between the Medicine Bow National Forest and the Little Laramie River.
The first portion of the ranch was purchased by the Croonberg family in 1917.
The ranch maintains hay production and a cattle herd but includes old livestock camps, corrals and a barn built in the 1930s.