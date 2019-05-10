Grizzly euthanized
in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has euthanized a young male grizzly in the western part of the state for killing livestock.
Officials say the bear was euthanized May 1 along the Sun River near Fort Shaw.
USDA Wildlife Services captured the 383-pound bear after it killed three registered black Angus calves and injured three other calves.
The bear was captured at the site of the depredations.
Mont. rancher kills wolf chasing dogs
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that a rancher has killed a male wolf that was chasing his dogs.
The agency said in a news release that the incident occurred shortly after sunrise May 2 on private land bordering the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest near the head of Little Otter Creek, northeast of Monarch in the Little Belt Mountains.
The wolf was approximately 150 yards from the house when the landowner shot it. None of the dogs was injured.
The wolf weighed about 100 pounds and was estimated to be 2 to 3 years old.
Montana law allows a person to kill a wolf in the act of attacking or killing a domestic dog.
Nev. lifts horse
herpes quarantine
CARSON CITY, Nevada (AP) — Nevada has lifted statewide quarantines enacted after one animal tested positive for Equine Herpes Virus Type 1.
The Nevada Appeal reported May 2 that the Nevada Department of Agriculture issued a notice that the ban was lifted May 1.
The single positive case related to an aborted horse in Humboldt County.
No quarantine was issued for the case because the incubation period passed and no horses were moved to or from the property.
An agriculture department veterinarian said the virus was “brought home from a rodeo on another horse that was exposed, but never showed signs of disease.”
Equine Herpes Virus Type 1 is a reportable disease, meaning veterinarians who make a diagnosis are required to notify the state agriculture department.
Signup open for
‘do not spray’ list
LOGAN, Utah (HJ) — In preparation for the upcoming mosquito-control season, the city of Logan asks that any residents who would like to be contacted prior to spraying in their neighborhood or be put on the “do not spray list” go online and fill out a form. This form can be found at https://preview.tinyurl.com/DoNotSpray.
Anyone previously registered for the list must call or email each season to remain on the list.
Mosquito control begins at home by eliminating sources of standing water around your home and neighborhood. The single most important step residents can take to help fight mosquito populations is to remove and/or report standing water in yards and neighborhoods.
For questions or to make a report of mosquitoes or larvae within Logan city limits, call Rex Davis, city forester, at 435-716-9749 or email rex.davis@loganutah.org.
Montana snowpack
levels in good shape
BOZEMAN, Mont. (BDC) — Rivers rose last month and then fell again when temperatures dropped, preserving a healthy amount of snow in the mountains that will start trickling downhill as the weather turns the other direction.
Snowpack levels in the Gallatin, Madison, Jefferson and upper Yellowstone river basins remain above average as of the beginning of May, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Water Supply Outlook Report.
The report said snow at low and middle elevations started to melt last month but snow at elevations higher than 9,000 feet stayed put, leaving a reservoir of water that will start to move in the near future.
“We’re kind of right where we need to be for snowmelt at this point,” said Lucas Zukiewicz, a water supply specialist for the NRCS.
Zukiewicz said he expects that reserve to start moving in the next week or two as temperatures rise.
Kittitas, Wash. hay barn burns down
KITTITAS, Wash. (DR) — Emergency crews responded to a hay fire outside of Kittitas on Tuesday evening. A hay barn owned by Hajny Trading Company caught fire.
At 5:12 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call reporting a hay fire on the corner of Parke Creek Road and Mundy Road.
According to KVFR Deputy Fire Chief Rich Elliott, a hay stack next to the barn caught on fire and by the time crews arrived on scene, the fire had consumed about 10 to 15 percent of the structure. Fire crews battled the blaze while trying to keep it from spreading to a second structure.
“As we were arriving, the people who work here, were dragging somebody out of the barn who appeared to be unconscious; it was smoke inhalation,” Elliott said. “He was treated at the scene and refused treatment for a transport.”
Elliott is unsure how much hay was lost, but estimates the property damage will be somewhere around $500,000 and less than $2 million.