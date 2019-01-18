ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Inside the Lazy Rafter S arena horses waited and flicked their tails, each breath exhaled from their nostrils produced a thick stream of fog. Men and women strode into the arena with coiled rope in hand, hitched their saddles and mounted their horses ready to partake in the day’s roping practice.
The event was hosted by Cowboy Traditions Ranch Roping and ropers practiced a variety of skills before the Spirit of the West Ranch Roping competition on Feb. 16.
Members practiced roping skills on plastic cattle dummies and later the animals themselves.
Each roper had a particular reason to be at the practice. Some needed to get their horses settled and comfortable, others wanted to lock down a particular throw.
“It’s calving season right now and a lot of people have exposure to that, but other ropers are weekend warriors,” Kelly Cardel, a wildlife biologist and horse owner, said. “Roping practices like this is a good way to get the rider and the horse ready. Everyone is working on something different. Our horse Socks is really apprehensive about the rope, he pulls back and if you watch him you can really see how tentative he is going in.”
During the competition in February, there will be 15 to 20 teams per division competing. Each team is comprised of three members.
One person needs to head the cow, the other needs to heel them and the third person pulls the cow down and sets the ropes.
Charlene Andrews, president of Cowboy Traditions of Ranch Roping, said this is what ranchers do in real-life situations.
“When we are branding cattle or doctoring cattle we need to rope them,” said Andrew. “We try and minimize the stress on the animal as much as possible and it’s how cowboys make their living in the real world. When we have our competitions it’s an opportunity for ranchers to come to town and compete with each other, but it’s also a chance for them to showcase their skills.”
A big emphasis is focused on being efficient as possible without putting a great deal of stress on the calves. Ropers will keep the mother cow near the calves, helping maintain lower stress levels in the animals.
Unlike the rodeo, which emphasizes time, ropers are scored on showmanship, craftsmanship and the over-all finesse.
Andrews said that the Spirit of the West Ranch Roping competition attracts people from all over the Northwest. People from Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and Montana are expected to compete.
Spirit of the West Ranch Roping will take place Feb. 16 to 17 at the Bloom Pavilion at the Kittitas County Event Center. The open division will rope on Feb. 16, intermediate on the morning of Feb. 17, and novice on the afternoon of Feb. 17. Registration started Jan. 1, and is still open.