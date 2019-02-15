KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — “Strategies for Ranching on a Landscape with Wolves” is the topic of a seminar set for Feb. 26 and 27, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.
This two-day seminar, offered from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., combines the fields of ranching and wildlife management and will look at creative ways to minimize livestock losses due to wolf depredation in large pastures and open range. Hilary Anderson, co-founder of the Tom Miner Basin Range Rider Project will be the workshop leader. The Andersons are third-generation cattle producers successfully ranching on the outskirts of Yellowstone National Park where wolves and grizzly are a regular factor of life.
Participants will learn about the many proactive techniques ranchers can use to tackle tough issues – including understanding wolf behavior, range riding, low-stress livestock handling, carcass management, profitability of different management regimes, and community-based problem solving. This is an opportunity to find something that helps the profitability and resiliency of livestock operations. The seminar will provide practical advice and inspiration that may help ranches and communities address complex issues on the land. There will be an optional after dinner discussion on Tuesday.
Cost is $50 and includes the two-day seminar, two lunches, and the Tuesday dinner. Registration for the event is limited to 75 people and is required by Thursday, Feb. 21 at StrategicRanchingOregon.com, or contact Shella DelCurto at mightyadashin@gmail.com or 541-519-5563.
For scholarship information, contact Roblyn Brown with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at roblyn.brown@state.or.us or 541-962-1850.
This workshop will be presented by Strategic Ranching and is sponsored by local livestock producers, and businesses, Oregon State University Extension Service, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Defenders Of Wildlife.