MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Skagit County Planning Commission voted unanimously Oct. 16 to recommend a long-range study that will look into the potential effects of agritourism in the county.
The study was recommended in lieu of passing a county code amendment requested by Roger Wechsler of Samish Bay Cheese. The code amendment would have allowed farms to offer limited on-site food service.
“As much as I would like to help this guy out in this instance, it seems like it’s a big slippery slope,” Commissioner Kathy Mitchell said.
Commissioner Ann Marie Lohman said she believes there should be a place in Skagit County for operations such as the one Wechsler proposed, but there needs to be a broader discussion before moving forward with a code amendment.
“I just don’t think it’s ready for prime time right now,” she said.
Less than 10 percent of the county is zoned as agricultural land, Lohman said, so any changes to that land must be thoroughly examined.
“A more robust discussion and examination is what I would advocate for,” she said.
Commissioner Amy Hughes said the proposal raises questions on the long-term viability of agriculture in Skagit County.
“When you have an urban push come in, like in western Washington, economics is what’s going to dictate if those open spaces are viable,” she said. “How hard is it to make a living on those open spaces in competition with what else is available? I think that’s where we’re at.”
Hughes said addressing the issue will take communication and cooperation.
In order to be effective, Lohman said a work plan facilitating this discussion would need to be done in a timely manner.
Hughes said the study should also address how the current code and any future amendments relating to agritourism should be enforced.
The commission said the study should be a priority for the county’s 2019 work plan.
Based on a similar study done in Thurston County, Senior Planner Stacie Pratschner said she expects a Skagit County study would take two to three years.
Commission Mark Lundsten said he would like to see the study address how small farms with value-added operations can coexist with larger, commodity-scale growers.
“Clearly the farmers need as many legs to stand on as they can for economic stability” he said. “I hope that we can do this expeditiously.”
The county commissioners will deliberate and possibly vote on whether to implement a study at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Commissioners Hearing Room, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, Wash.