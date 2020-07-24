MOUNT VERNON, Washington — As chef Gilbert Rodriguez prepared spaghetti with summer vegetables last week on the campus of Skagit Valley College, he made sure each step was accompanied by a lesson.
As he chopped efficiently through an onion, the college culinary instructor demonstrated the ideal angle with which to cut. As he sprinkled salt deftly from his fingertips, he noted cooks can add more salt to a dish, but can’t remove it once added.
Soon the smell of onions, garlic and basil made its way through the room. In less than 15 minutes, anyone watching Rodriguez would have a few new ideas for cooking pasta — as well as a plate of spaghetti with snap peas, summer squash and a small handful of basil.
Thanks to a federal grant, a YouTube channel and a partnership between local agencies, it’s hoped the lessons will help people do more cooking as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture provided a three-year grant for the local Farm to Family program in 2017.
With the help of local farms and the Washington State University Skagit County Extension, the program provides weekly boxes of fresh, locally grown produce to SNAP recipients at reduced prices. The food is grown at several local farms and distributed at several locations by Viva Farms.
The program recently received a boost when Diane Smith, an associate professor at the extension who specializes in food access and health promotion, approached Skagit Valley College with an idea: Why not have a chef post videos of cooking lessons with tips and recipes inspired by what is in each week’s box?
Smith said the idea sprang from a survey of those who use such services. They appreciate the produce, she said, but sometimes don’t know how to cook some of the more exotic items. (Of kohlrabi — a vegetable commonly called a “German turnip” even though it is not, in fact, a turnip — Smith said: “It looks like a space alien.”)
“People would say, ‘I have no idea what this is and don’t know how to prepare it,’” Smith said. “Consumers said they needed more. They needed to be able to visualize it.”
So several weeks ago, Rodriguez began filming cooking lessons with the aid of the extension and two interns from Western Washington University.
He said he learns what’s in each week’s box on Wednesdays, and films his lessons on Thursdays, offering several recipes inspired by what’s found in the box. When it comes to what he makes, he follows his instincts rather than seeking out recipes.
While Rodriguez said he’s been familiar with most of the ingredients in each week’s CSA (community-supported agriculture) box, some offerings have been challenging.
“Last week we made something called a Saskatoon soda, which is muddled berries with mint. It’s like a virgin mojito. I’d never seen Saskatoon berries and I’ve been a chef for over 20 years,” he said.
Videos uploaded in the past month — available in English and Spanish — include sesame broccoli, bruschetta salad and Swiss chard roll-ups. More will be added in the coming weeks and, if they get enough traction, Smith said Rodriguez may offer live lessons in which he can answer questions.