MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — For the first time in decades, the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center has soil scientists.
Director Chad Kruger said the center has wanted a soil scientist for years. When he assumed the role of director three years ago, he said he made it a priority to make that a reality.
About 140 applied for the position, Kruger said, and Deirdre Griffin LaHue, a soils and biogeochemistry doctoral candidate from the University of California at Davis, was selected.
Her husband and fellow soil scientist Gabe LaHue was hired as well, Kruger said.
The two joined the center’s crop and soil sciences department Jan. 1.
With Griffin LaHue’s expertise in soil health and LaHue’s knowledge of soil water relations, Kruger said the center will be able to address the region’s soil needs.
Both scientists said they’re excited to begin their work, which will include teaching, research and engaging with stakeholders to come up with projects that aim to solve problems in Skagit County and beyond.
“We want our research questions to come from the community,” Griffin LaHue said.
Griffin LaHue said soil compaction — a form of soil degradation that reduces the space in soil available for air and water — is an ongoing challenge for growers, especially in the spring when soil becomes saturated with water.
“Growers try to time it as best they can, but they have hundreds of acres and a short time window to plant their crops,” she said. “There’s work to be done about the rotation of crops in the valley and how those crops interact.”
As part of her effort to address this problem, Griffin LaHue will be creating a program focused on finding ways to track the biology and health of soil.
She said the program will include testing possible solutions with growers and sharing those findings with the Skagit County agriculture community.
LaHue will also be developing a soil health program, which draws on his doctorate work studying the interactions between soil and water in California rice fields.
LaHue’s program will explore soil water management, soil nutrient management and the impact they have on one another.
One of his first experiments this summer will investigate how different levels of organic matter affect nitrogen fertilization in blueberries.
Too much nitrogen can lead to diminished berry production and may also decrease the plant’s cold tolerance during the winter, LaHue said.
LaHue will also teach an online class on soil science this fall.