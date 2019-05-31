It’s a special distinction to be honored for a profession that’s been upheld for generations.
The Stingley Ranch owned by Ryan and Carly Stingley played host to a banquet honoring the family as Cattleman of the Year on Tuesday night. Guests were treated to a catered dinner and a short video produced by the Washington State University Extension-Kittitas County that chronicled the Stingley’s rangeland stewardship practices.
The Cattleman of the Year program began on a statewide level in 1950 by R.L. “Bob” Rutter, then-president of the Washington State Cattleman’s Association. According to WSU Kittitas County Extension Agent Phil Bloom, Rutter envisioned the program as a method of informing the public that cattleman were conservationists and interested in improving the land and their livestock. Bloom explained that the state association’s committee that selected the state Cattleman of the Year was comprised of members from the Soil Conservation Service, Extension Service, State Department of Agriculture, State Banker’s Association and others. Cattleman of the Year from each county within the state was visited by the committee to evaluate land use, land improvement, general property appearance, livestock management and community service.
Kittitas County Cattleman’s Association board member Andrew Clarke said part of the criteria for being nominated for the award is for a cattleman to be an active advocate both locally and on the state level.
“Another big aspect is that they just stand out in their ways of running the cattle,” he said. “Somebody that stands out and really takes pride in their cattle and how everything goes in the industry.”
It was for those reasons and more that Clarke said the Stingley family was a prime candidate for Kittitas County Cattleman of the Year. He explained that the family was setting an example for being good stewards of rangeland managers while being government land leaseholders in the Parke Creek area. Clarke said people come from all around the country to study the Stingley’s rangeland management techniques.
“They show that the wildlife actually follow the cattle around,” he said. “Biologists from all around the country come see it, and it’s a great opportunity for the public to see that public lands grazing does work. That’s huge for not even the state but on the national level,” he said. “Yearly we lose leases, and we have to have activists like the Stingley family.”
Besides the fact that state and county officials attended the celebration, Clarke said the honor hit even closer to home for the Stingley family.
“Ryan and Carly’s peer group chose them for this,” he said. “People in the industry recognize they’re doing a fantastic job in what they’re doing and they take pride in it.”
Clarke said the annual field day celebration held at the ranch of the Cattleman of the Year award winner provides the opportunity for people in the community that may not have knowledge of ranching to learn more about the importance of the industry for the Kittitas Valley.
“We definitely have obstacles to overcome due to the urban growth we’re seeing,” he said. “People that come to the valley maybe don’t understand cattle, but that’s part of what the Cattleman’s Association is here for. To help make sure everything’s going well, to make sure legislation stays so that we can keep running cattle in the valley and make a good deal for all parties.”
A FAMILY TRADITION
This year marks the second time the Stingley family has won the Cattleman of the Year award, the first time being in 2007. Ryan Stingley said once he found out he had received the award for his work, his thoughts went towards whether he had done enough to deserve it.
Today, the Stingley family works together on multiple pieces of land in the valley. Ryan, his two brothers and one sister are all involved in the industry. Ryan and Carly run about 150 head of angus-based cattle on approximately 200 acres of land east of Ellensburg. He said his herd grows every year, and his plan is for his operation to continue to get bigger with each season.
“If you’re not growing, you’re going backwards,” he said. “If you’re going backwards, you’re going broke.”
Stingley said the biggest challenges he sees in the industry is the challenges of finding grazing land in the area. He said the valley has only so much land, and population growth, as well as other issues, are making it harder to find places to run cattle.
“The housing is taking away chunks all the time,” he said. “Just in the surrounding hills, the amount of cows they used to run in this valley compared to what they are now is staggeringly less.”
Challenges aside, Stingley said he loves being his own boss. He said it comes with the understanding that you hold yourself accountable for both your successes and failures. Beyond that, he said his favorite part of working in the industry is that the professional connections are held close.
“There’s days that I get to work with three generations of my family,” he said. “You’re working your ass off, you’re sweating, but you’re kind of having fun while you’re doing it.”
Stingley said he bucked hay for a couple of seasons when he was younger, but he never seriously considered a career other than running cattle.
“We didn’t know no different,” he said. “It was just bottle-feeding calves before school. You’d feed calves after school. They wouldn’t do it today, but all four kids and mom and dad would hop in the pickup to go feed every day, a single cab pickup. It was just life.”