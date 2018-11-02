KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The 2018 water year in the Klamath Basin was as wild as a rollercoaster ride by some accounts, with a collective sigh of relief coming at the end of the season by many in the ag community.
While water orders continue through November for Northern California’s Tulelake Irrigation District, water in the Klamath Project was turned off on Oct. 15, bringing possibly the most disruptive water year since 2001 to a close. In 2001 water was shut off to the Basin, prompting protests and federal action to restore it.
Scott White, executive director of the Klamath Water Users Association, said his group began worrying about the 2018 season in October 2017. That’s when farmers started talking to the federal Bureau of Reclamation about planning for the impact of court-ordered river flows or river-flushing surges that would help fish downstream, but lower the pool of available irrigation water.
“And then, as the winter was progressing or not progressing we really started getting worried,” White said. “It was like a rollercoaster. For the first time in history we didn’t have an allocation in April. We didn’t get that officially until June. And so the lead-up to June was really like touch and go. … You could definitely feel the tension all summer long.”
The water allocations allow farmers to plan how much to plant and when.
White said the determining factor for getting through the season was the “good faith” of producers who pumped groundwater and/or idled ground, without knowing what the future held.
“At the end of the day, I would definitely chalk this up as a success,” White said. “Obviously, success in court in the delay … in a decision or relocating (the case) to Oregon, that was big.”
That lawsuit was brought by the Klamath Tribes to keep enough water in Upper Klamath Lake to protect endangered short-nosed and Lost River suckers, critical to the Tribes’ culture. It was filed against the Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the National Marine Fishers Service. Irrigators intervened to have a court-ordered injunction lifted, and won in July.
White believes a negative ruling by Judge William Orrick of San Francisco to keep 50,000 acre-feet of water in Upper Klamath Lake could have devastated the Klamath Project by completely shutting off water to farms.
Once the case was moved to Portland, with future hearing dates to be announced, tensions started to subside, said Dan Keppen, executive director of the Family Farm Alliance, and former executive director of the KWUA.
“It just seemed like the tension really dropped,” Keppen said.
Financial relief that’s to the Oregon congressional delegation also helped lessen fears.
Approximately $9.4 million of $10.3 million approved in the Federal Omnibus bill is available to eligible producers through an application process via the Drought Response Agency. Another piece of legislation recently signed into law — $10 million a year over the course of four consecutive years, pending appropriation — aims to aid farmers and ranchers affected by drought.
Congressman Greg Walden, R-Hood River, said in an interview that he has spoken with Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke about how distribute the funds. Walden said he is also planning to set up a call with Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman regarding the next steps.
Jeff Nettleton, manager of BOR’s Klamath Basin Area Office, also acknowledged difficulties from the year.
“Obviously a really challenging water year, with the drought and the lack of snowpack that we had,” Nettleton said. “We talked a lot early in the year, just how challenging that made it to even make any forecast or predictions about what we would have for available water supply.”
Nettleton said he worked closely with water users under contract by Reclamation throughout the spring and summer, often on a weekly basis, to determine how to best meet water needs.
He also worked with PacifiCorp on water transfers to get the Project started in the spring.
“I think we got through that in as good of shape as we possibly could, especially given the court orders that we had and the challenges there with using additional water for the court-ordered flows,” Nettleton said. “Even though we had a really challenging year, I think we managed to utilize the water that we did have in a fashion that helped the project have a fairly successful season.
“Pray for lots of snow this winter,” Nettleton added.