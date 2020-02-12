This undated file photo shows a large fir tree heading to the forest floor after it is cut by an unidentified logger in the Umpqua National Forest near Oakridge, Ore. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, unveiled an agreement between environmental groups and timber companies in Oregon, which have clashed for decades, for a road map for overhauling forest practice regulations. Brown, whose office brokered the memorandum of understanding, called it "historic."