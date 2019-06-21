It’s well known that Box Elder County is a leader in agriculture among Utah’s 29 counties, and new data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shed light on just how important Box Elder farmers are to the agriculture economy.
The USDA has just released county-level data for its 2017 Census of Agriculture, the most comprehensive collection of farm-related data collected by the federal government.
The new data show that there were 1,187 farms encompassing more than 1.2 million acres of land in Box Elder County in 2017. That means the county accounted for more than 6.4 percent of all farms in Utah and 11.3 percent of the state’s total farmland that year.
The average market value of land and buildings on Box Elder farms was $1,577,010 in 2017, compared with a statewide average of $1,067,323. That’s largely because Box Elder farms are nearly twice the size of the average Utah farm — 1,028 acres on average, compared with 587 acres statewide.
The 308,292 acres of cropland accounted for in Box Elder County in 2017 represents 18.6 percent of total cropland in Utah, making the county a true breadbasket for the state and the western United States.
The market value of agricultural products produced and sold in the county was more than $134 million.
The data show that Box Elder County continues to be a leader in corn and grain production, accounting for more than 28 percent of total corn production in Utah and more than 42 percent of wheat produced for grain.