SEATTLE — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced March 18 shippers who pre-position agricultural products waiting to be loaded for export from the Port of Seattle using a 49-acre "pop-up" site will receive special payments.
The "pop-up" site will accept either dry agricultural or refrigerated containers for temporary storage to reduce operational hurdles and costs, alleviating congestion at the port by making it so containers can more quickly be loaded on ships at the export terminals, according to a USDA press release.
Specifically, FSA payments of $200 per dry container and $400 per refrigerated, or reefer, container will help cover additional logistical costs. The sign-up will be streamlined through a central application process with the details available in a Notice of Funding Availability that will be published in the coming weeks. Payments will be made in arrears and verified with the pop-up terminal records.
The announcement is the result of a partnership between USDA and the Northwest Seaport Alliance, which includes the marine cargo operations of the ports of Seattle and Tacoma and is the fourth-largest container gateway in the U.S.
Congestion-induced impacts to vessel schedules and prioritization of returning containers empty to Asia have significantly raised barriers for exporting agricultural products in containers, resulting in lost markets and disappointed customers, according to the press release. The NWSA has seen a nearly 30% decline in the export of agricultural commodities in the last six months of 2021 and the ratio of loaded versus empty container exports has shifted to predominately empty containers since May 2021, USDA said.
The pop-up site near Terminal 46 in Seattle is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Supply Chain Task Force efforts with state and local governments and builds on earlier efforts, according to the press release. The announcement follows an announcement on Jan. 31 of a similar partnership with the Port of Oakland in California, and a U.S. Department of Transportation partnership with the Port of Savannah in Georgia.
USDA continues to seek opportunities to partner with additional ports or other intermodal container facilities to help American farmers and agricultural producers move their product to market and manage the short-term challenges while pressing the ocean carriers to restore better levels of service, according to the press release.
“The pandemic revealed vulnerabilities across our supply system and as the economy has made an historic recovery, it has put additional strain on the supply chain,” Vilsack said in the press release. “The Biden-Harris Administration is calling out ocean carriers that are taking advantage of the situation to leverage undue profits and are treating U.S. agricultural companies and producers unacceptably. That is why we are using creative approaches to improve port operations while elevating American-grown food and fiber.”
Officials said the containers handled at the site will be filled with commodities such as hay, grains, peas, lentils and refrigerated dairy products.
“Over the past year, The Northwest Seaport Alliance has been working closely with ag exporters to help mitigate supply chain challenges,” Ryan Calkins NWSA co-chair and Port of Seattle Commission President, said in the press release. “We appreciate Secretary Vilsack’s leadership and look forward to this pilot program reducing costs for ag producers and helping bring more U.S. exports to foreign markets.”
The benefits of relieving congestion and addressing capacity issues at ports through partnerships like this one at the NWSA go well beyond the local region, as commodities and agricultural products grown and processed from thousands of miles away flow through the Port, USDA emphasized in the press release.
"American farmers, ranchers, workers, rural communities and agricultural companies throughout the supply chain will benefit from efforts to restore and improve proper service by ocean carriers; and ultimately, getting safe, nutritious U.S.-grown products to consumers around the world," USDA said in the press release.