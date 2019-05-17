LOGAN, Utah — Lyle “Doc” McNeal was honored at the Riverwoods Conference Center in April, celebrating his more than 40 years at Utah State University. McNeal will be retiring in July from teaching agricultural sciences.
McNeal recounted a time in 2007, near Evanston, Wyoming, where he lay unconscious after a 385-pound ram hit him in the chest and face, knocking him off a ledge and into the sagebrush below. McNeal wasn’t alert for six minutes while a medical student cleaned up his wounds. The rest of the students in attendance worried and waited for an ambulance to find them in the middle of nowhere.
This is only one of the many stories McNeal shared while talking about his career. He said that in the last four decades he has had almost every part of his body operated on due to multiple accidents with animals and students alike. However, McNeal said he has no regrets: he loves his work and that these accidents come with the territory.
“Working with large animals, things happen, and students mess up,” McNeal said. “In that instance, and it was the most recent one, a few students, freshmen — who I had told not to let any animals out — did, and before I knew it, he just leaped and hit me right in the face and chest knocking me off the ledge.”
McNeal said that as a result, his spine was fractured.
“I’ve had a number of surgeries and chronic pain and I hate it,” McNeal said. “I’ve got scoliosis and I have to get people to help me and I can’t bend down.”
Despite the accidents, McNeal said that he loves taking students out to get hands-on experience.
Many students refer to him as “Doc” because he received his doctorate from USU in a time when he said “master’s degrees were the highest one would typically go.”
“Doc is just the nicest teacher on campus and he really does care about his students,” said Ashlee Jenkins, a former student. “All of his classes are experience-based rather than textbook-based and he’s a fountain of knowledge.”
The American Sheep Industry Association states: “As an animal and veterinary science educator and rancher consultant with more than 50 years of academic and industry experience, McNeal is widely regarded in the scientific community as a sheep, goat and fiber specialist.”
McNeal has had many jobs in his lifetime. He’s worked as a county agent for the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Service, a professor in the Animal Science Department at California Polytechnic State University, and was a collaborative staff scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Sheep Experiment Station. It was July 1979 when he joined the USU faculty, and before that, he conducted a one-year research sabbatical at the university.
“He’s such an amazing man and has made a huge impact on my college career and life,” said former student Hilary Johns.
McNeal was awarded the CHaSS Faculty Mentor of the Year Award in 2017 and the 2017-2018 Undergraduate Faculty Member of the Year Robins Award. In addition to these awards, McNeal has a 12-page vitae that highlights 59 other awards and 17 jobs in his career dating back to his family ranch in Montana.
McNeal was also a professional consultant for the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, has numerous publication credits, worked with the Boy Scouts of America and served in the Air Force.
“I feel blessed with what I’ve been able to do in my life, besides just my family,” McNeal said. “It’s not about money. I have four boys and five girls, who I love dearly.
McNeal has a Navajo foster daughter and 16 grandchildren, only two of which are boys. He said that two of the girls want to be veterinarians and all his children moved to cities to get away from the farm life.
McNeal spoke about his time in the Air Force, relating it to how he treats students.
“It’s interesting, the chain of command,” McNeal said. “We have that here at the university too, with the students being enlisted, but we have to remember to respect them as well even though they are learning the basics.”
McNeal said he has seen a lot of change on campus.
“Back in the early days, our classes were mostly guys,” McNeal said. “We didn’t have many ladies or a vet school program like we do now. The classes were small, the campus only being about 3,600 people.”
McNeal has spent years working with a rare, almost extinct, breed of sheep called the Churro in California. This breed is considered sacred to the Navajo people.
“I formed the Navajo Sheep Project, a nonprofit, to help breed up the numbers of these sheep and find remnants on the Navajo reservation so that they could use the wool to make their tapestries,” he said.
After bringing the program to USU, now 42 years later, McNeal continues to take students to California to help the Navajo people.
“We would take my truck and bedrolls and hay for the sheep, if we found any, because they had been all but killed off,” McNeal said. “In my research I found out these sheep are resistant to parasites and many diseases.”
McNeal also took over the swine program at USU when the previous professor was fired.
“I do the job of two faculty members. I’m here every day no later than 6 a.m. to get ready for the day, if I’m not working on the ranch or on a field trip with students,” McNeal said.
McNeal said that he wants to spend time doing genealogy with his wife, traveling with his family, continuing his work with the Navajo reservation and wants to establish a museum here in Cache County for his expansive Western memorabilia and World War II collection.
His advice to anyone who asks for it is it “listen to your heart and follow what you really want to do.”
“We all make mistakes and we all take detours in life, but be open-minded and let your spirit guide you to what you want to do,” he said. “Those closest to you should not tell you what to do. You are a free agent and have the power to do anything you want.”
McNeal said that he still reads every night in a continuous effort to learn.
“Learning is a lifelong process and it’s never over,” He said. “I love history and I like to be outside, with animals. Things you see and do with your hands will never be forgotten.”