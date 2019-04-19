LOGAN, Utah — Two leading universities in the state, the University of Utah and Utah State University, are collaborating in legal hemp research.
After the 2018 Farm Bill was signed in December, legalizing industrial hemp products, researchers at USU were quickly approached with an opportunity to study cannabis plants for medicinal uses, in partnership with UofU.
“Cannabis plants have a hundred different useful compounds; there’s only one that gets you high,” said Bruce Bugbee, a USU scientist leading the program. “Cannabis is as old as the hills. For thousands of years people were using it for aches and pains.”
Both marijuana and hemp come from cannabis plants, but this project deals only with cannabis/hemp.
Bugbee specializes in the use of controlled environments to study crop growth and yield. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has approved a limited number of permits to grow hemp, and Bugbee obtained his in early February.
President Donald J. Trump signed into law The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, otherwise known as the 2018 Farm Bill. The bill made it clear that industrial hemp plants can be grown domestically and imported. This ensures that hemp is treated the same way as any other legal crop by the Department of Agriculture with a few regulations regarding THC.
Cannabidiol, referred to as CBD, is a naturally occurring compound found in the cannabis flower and is used in multiple products. CBD is safe and nonaddictive.
Tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC, is a different compound that has separate therapeutic influences. THC is the compound that causes psychoactive effects and is not found in CBD. Legal rooted hemp cuttings have less than 0.3% THC.
For this study, the cuttings that started Bugbee’s plants were provided by growers in Colorado and Kentucky.
“We have to ensure that we separate male and female cannabis plants,” Bugbee said. “With most plants you start with a seed and plant it, but not with cannabis.”
Bugbee said that male plants are “duds” and don’t produce anything useful. Female plants produce cannabis flowers. To ensure that every plant is female, since all cannabis plants essentially look the same, researchers cut selections off the mother plant and start new plants from those cuttings. This creates a genetically identical plant.
The changes in state and federal laws that legalize the cultivation of hemp for CBD oil provide numerous opportunities for Utah farmers, according to Bugbee.
“If Utah growers aren’t growing cannabis, Colorado will sell it to us at a higher price,” Bugbee said.
Growing the plants takes a specific set of guidelines, Bugbee said, including a required 12 hours of darkness.
After the cannabis plants are successfully cultivated in Bugbee’s lab, the flowers, leaves and stems of the plants will be harvested and sent to USU environmental chemist Professor Bill Doucette for analysis and chemical characterization.
“We play an important secondary role,” Doucette said. “Bruce and I have worked together for at least 20 years on projects dealing with contaminants in plants from ground water. Bruce needed a lab that could evaluate the potency, and we’ve worked on two samples so far.”
Doucette said that in the coming week the process of analyzing and characterizing the compounds from the cannabis plants will become routine.
After the compounds are extracted, the research then moves to UofU’s School of Pharmacology where Professor Karen Wilcox studies cannabinoids.
“We look forward to a potential collaboration to study the pharmaceutical uses of cannabinoids in our epilepsy research,” Wilcox stated in a press release. “This is an exciting opportunity between our department and USU scientists in agriculture and engineering.”