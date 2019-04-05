LOGAN, Utah — Should bees be fed corn syrup or sugar water?
How often is too often to check on the bees in the hive?
What is swarming and how is it prevented?
Beekeepers who are just starting out may have a lot of questions like these. Lorraine and Danny Scholes, the owners of Cache Valley Bee Supply, know it can be overwhelming for new keepers to navigate caring for their hives.
To address this, the Scholeses hosted two free beginning beekeeping classes in March at Bridgerland Technical College.
“Some people come to see, ‘Do I really want to have bees or not?’” Lorraine Scholes said. “Some people are already planning to get bees and they just kind of want to know what (they) need to look for.”
The class helps new or prospective keepers learn that it is fine, and sometimes even necessary, to feed bees corn syrup or sugar water, especially when the hive is just starting out.
Danny Scholes also told the group that he thinks it’s better to check on the bees too often rather than not enough.
In fact, checking on them is part of preventing a swarm, which occurs when the queen bee leaves the hive. The beekeeper needs to be aware of where she is and make sure the queen is replaced if she dies.
Despite the years of experience Danny Scholes has, he acknowledged at the beginning of the meeting that there are likely more opinions about beekeeping than there are keepers.
“If you find two beekeepers, you will find three opinions,” Danny Scholes said. “There are lots of ways to do beekeeping. Everybody had an opinion, and more than one opinion can be right. You can get lots of wrong opinions too.”
Sisters Mariah Godfrey and Mikayla Hufstetler attended the beekeeping class on Thursday to better understand what taking care of a hive requires.
“I’ll actually pick up my bees from (Danny Scholes) next month. I’m excited about the honey,” Godfrey said. “I’m putting (the hive) right in my garden, so it will help my garden grow. (I’ll) teach my kids about them, that bees aren’t scary. They are fun and cool.”
For Godfrey and Hufstetler, beekeeping has become a family tradition. Their dad began keeping bees, and before that, their great-grandfather had kept them.
“When we moved up here where it was more rural, my dad started (keeping) them,” Godfrey said. “His excitement gets us excited.”
Lorianne Scholes acknowledged that the requirements of beekeeping may not be for everyone, but that if a person is interested there are lots of resources.
“It’s really nice if you can find a mentor,” Lorianne Scholes said. “If you can find somebody else that keeps bees that lives close by they are going to know for that area what is good and what is not good.”
Lorianne Scholes also recommended using YouTube and attending the Cache Valley Beekeepers Association Meetings on the first Thursday of every month in room 202 of the Food Science and Nutrition Building at Utah State University, 750 N. 1200 East, Logan.