TREMONTON, Utah — Tremonton City officials have commissioned a familiar face to create the city’s next mural, continuing a tradition for which the city has gained recognition statewide and beyond.
The next addition to Tremonton’s portfolio of public art installations will honor the city’s long legacy of hosting the Box Elder County Fair and its centerpiece of entertainment, the Golden Spike Rodeo.
The mural will be based on a 1928 photo of the “First Grand Entry” at the county fair and rodeo, with a long row of officials and dignitaries posing on horseback, including the sheriff’s mounted posse. When complete, it will grace a 95-foot section of wall facing Main Street near the main rodeo entrance to the fairgrounds.
After going through a bidding process, the city council awarded the project to local artist Jason Nessen at a meeting on Sept. 18, based on a recommendation from the Tremonton Arts Council.
The city also received a bid from Reno, Nevada-based artist Erik Burke, but decided to go with the known quantity and vision put forth by Nessen.
“Both of them were well qualified,” City Manager Shawn Warnke said. “Erik does great work. He travels the world and does murals.”
However, Warnke added, “Jason has done projects like this, based on older photos recreated from sepia tones, whereas it’s a little different from what Erik has done in the past.”
There was an option to do the mural in full color, but the arts council decided to go with sepia tones to give it a more historical feel.
The Box Elder County Commission officially approved county funding for the project in August. It is being funded through an $8,500 grant from the county’s tourism tax fund.
Nessen has done several other murals around town. The new mural will add to a list of several of his works that have been organized into a walking tour. Those murals recognize subjects ranging from volunteer firefighters to Bear River High athletics to the area’s contributions to the space program through Thiokol, now known as Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems.
Tremonton has been recognized for its public art efforts, winning Best of State recognition in each of the last three years, and the hope is that the new mural will help continue that momentum, according to Zach LeFevre, Tremonton’s recreation coordinator.