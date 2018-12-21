GARLAND CITY, Utah — In the height of Garland City’s industrial period in the 1900s, 57 businesses called Garland City home and the construction of the Utah-Idaho Sugar Co. in 1903 was one of the most impactful businesses for the city at the time.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened the U and I factory along East Factory Street in Garland and for decades thrived off of the production of sugar beets. In 1978, however, the factory closed its doors forever, leaving behind a historic building and an era to Garland City’s history and ending the city’s primary economic activity.
Since then, the factory has slowly diminished. Parts have been taken down and used for other purposes but the historic silos still remain, along with a strong concrete foundation to a warehouse that the city is now eyeing.
During a Dec. 5 public hearing Matt Cutler, the city’s director of public works for the city, presented two proposals on what to do with the factory if it could be purchase under this year’s Community Development Block Grant.
Cutler proposed either using the property as storage for the public works department or to expand the city’s parks.
“It would be nice to store all the equipment indoors,” Garland City Mayor Todd Miller said of the public works option.
The area the city is interested in is about 5 acres that once housed the sugar factory and includes a 16,000 square feet building with 20 foot high ceilings.
“We could bring more activities and tournaments to the city that will help pay for future facility costs,” Cutler said.
Miller asked Cutler if he could rank one of the projects as more important but Cutler replied that he felt that the city would be more likely to receive CDBG money for the purchase of the factory.
“Parks are kind of a hope and a wish that nobody else puts in. I would prefer it towards the parks but the sugar factory has just as much value in the long run too,” Cutler said.
“It has 6 inches of concrete around it and it would make a great shop,” Miller said of the factory.
The city is more interested in the parcel that has the bigger building, and the silos, on it. The land is divided into three parts by the current owner.
The city would keep the silos intact if they get the building and possibility re-establish the area to bring more businesses in, but Cutler added that’s years in the future.
Cutler also wants to help clean up the area, an initiative the city has been pushing for years.
“We’re looking at a part of town that’s an eyesore right now. Let’s take the resources available, without breaking the bank, and not make it an eyesore,” Cutler said.
Approximately $630,000 is expected to be available for the Bear River region this year with $450,000 of that for projects that will be rated and ranked. Final applications are due in January.