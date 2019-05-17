ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Wind can be a firefighter’s worst nightmare. The wind’s magnitude can determine whether a fire can put out in hours or last weeks or even months.
Luckily, Ellensburg is currently behind the curve for what is typically seen as one of its more windy months.
According to Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Rich Elliott, lower Kittitas County is also experiencing a lower than usual number of fires than what is typical for this time of year.
While this is good news for Kittitas County, these statistics do not eliminate the very real threat fire season holds for local communities.
In the month of May, Wildland Fire Potential Outlook from the Predictive Analysis Center, forecasts the fire danger to be high in western Washington and Oregon, but normal for eastern Washington; however, there are still significant concerns for fire season later in the year.
Weather, insects and people are all factors that play a role in whether or not firefighters face a tough season ahead. Something as simple as a lightning strike can cause a disastrous forest fire.
“The forest conditions here in the county are bad in areas, and it is a significant concern,” Kittitas Valley Search and Rescue Fire Chief John Sinclair said. “Just take a drive up (U.S.) Highway 97 over Blewett and look at the condition of the trees.”
According to Chief Sinclair, local forests continue to be killed by Tussock Moth caterpillar’s, pine bark beetles, sprucebudworm and other critters, leaving forests diseased, dry and brittle.
“These conditions have been happening nearly every year since 2012, no matter what the snowpack is. All it takes is an ignition source, and we have a fast-moving fire,” Sinclair said.
Sinclair said that while he wishes there was more snow in the hills, his main concern is no longer year-to-year snowpack; the trend line in the intermountain West shows fires growing in size and number regardless of the snowpack. In fact, Gov. Jay Inslee has already declared a drought emergency for the upper Yakima Basin and other watersheds in Central Washington this month.
Sinclair also pointed out that people continue to build in the Wildland Urban Interface, placing structures among the trees, because it is beautiful. Unfortunately, the boundary where humans and nature meet, the fire danger is bad 12 months out of the year, leaving fire departments filled with anxiety. If conditions are just right, those houses and structures will go up in flames.
Elliot said most fires in Kittitas County tend to occur along the Interstate 90 corridor, and that many fires are started by cigarettes, sparking cars, and other human-related causes.
According to Elliot, California is decades ahead of Washington, in terms of the threat of catastrophic fires. But California fires are examples of what can happen when communities expand into areas that are fire prone and homes are built too close together.
“Everybody says, ‘Oh, my God! How did this happen?’” Elliot said. “This happened because you had 80 mile-an-hour winds and multiple fires from downed power lines in drought-stricken areas. That wasn’t wildland a fire; that was a wind-driven fire going through a community because the houses were close together.”
Elliot said that communities in Kittitas County can learn from California fires and what not to do. Being more vigilant in choosing where to build communities, making sure that there are multiple exit routes, and managing ecosystem fuels like flammable, dense shrubbery.
Elliot hopes Kittitas County and Washington state can get ahead of the curve and limit opportunities for fires to grow bigger in the Washington areas by creating and enforcing more stringent fire codes.
Of course, the fire department also hopes that summer brings just a gentle breeze.