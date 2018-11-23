DAY CREEK Wash. — Jim Hayton had been looking for his family’s 1959 John Deere 730 tractor for 10 years when he got a call that it was on Craigslist.
The ad, posted by Gary Barnes — the tractor’s fifth owner — stated the two-cylinder, electric-start diesel machine was originally purchased in Mount Vernon and had been used on various farms in the Skagit Valley before landing in Ferndale.
A list of the tractor’s owners was included in the ad, with an uncle of Hayton’s, Lowell Hughes, being the first owner.
Hayton, who already owned 29 tractors, said there was no way he was going to pass this one up, but he didn’t have enough money to make the purchase outright.
So Barnes held onto the tractor for a few months until Hayton was ready to buy it.
“I wanted to put down a deposit, but Gary told me my word was good,” Hayton said.
Today, the 7,500-pound tractor sits on Hayton’s expansive Day Creek property, 18 miles northeast of its first home on the Hayton farm on Fir Island.
Hayton was 13 years old in 1959 when his uncle bought the tractor.
Back then, the Hayton and Hughes families were working together to grow cauliflower, broccoli and peas, and Hayton said he would help out by plowing and cultivating the land with the new tractor.
“It was tough work,” Hayton said. “I’d have to stay in the lines or else I’d be yelled at.”
Hayton said his uncle sold the tractor in 1966 to a man in Mount Vernon who had it for about two years before selling it to a local bulb farm. The tractor was used on the farm for about six years before it was sold to Barnes’ uncle Carlton Kolstad.
Barnes said his uncle used the tractor to mow his Ferndale properties for 25 years, while also showing it in Whatcom County parades and shows.
“My uncle loved that tractor,” Barnes said. “He had a Dalmatian that used to sit up there.”
In May 2017, Barnes became the tractor’s fifth owner following his uncle’s death.
But there was a problem. Barnes said he didn’t have a barn big enough for the tractor or a trailer large enough to haul it.
Barnes said his Craigslist ad attracted much attention in the three months it was up, but none of the offers felt right until Hayton called.
“My heart stopped,” Barnes said. “There’s an old saying about antiques: If they can go home, that’s the owner you should sell it to.”
When Barnes and Hayton met last month to complete the sale, they were joined by Mel Kolstad, Carlton Kolstad’s younger brother.
“It was like saying goodbye to my uncle again, but also very good because I know my uncle would be pleased,” Barnes said.
On Wednesday, the now 73-year-old Hayton stood by his childhood tractor, the sun shining on its green and yellow paint as he talked about its history and his excitement to hitch it to a hay baler.
“I’m thrilled to have it back,” he said.