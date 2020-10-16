ELLENSBURG, Washington — What started out as a portion of the farm that couldn’t be farmed turned into an orchard of bitter sweets and a thriving business of hard cider.
In just three short years, Wheel Line Cider in Ellensburg established itself in the Central Washington small business community and now on the national scene as the U.S. Small Business Administration 2020 Seattle District Rural Business of the Year. For owner Susie Jensen and her five-person staff, the award has opened the door to the idea of international sales options.
INTERNATIONAL OPTIONS
“Because of the award, we’ve been contacted about business interests in Korea,” said Jensen, who is a retired art teacher. “I was surprised that I was selected, but it is great to have your hard work validated by small business professionals.”
“It will give us tremendous visibility as well as credibility as we move forward with distribution during these uncertain times.”
Jensen took Wheel Line Cider from an idea to a reality and went from a staff of one to five full-time employees. Wheel Line Cider in Ellensburg is dedicated to the craft of reviving and pressing heirloom bittersweet apples. The craft cidery includes an onsite press, fermentation tanks, apple orchard and tasting room.
“We’ve created an outdoor setting where people can come out and relax and enjoy a nice view of the Cascades and our tasting room,” Jensen explained.
PRODUCTION
Cider production has doubled during the past year and Jensen added a cold storage area to production. Wheel Line Cider is one of the few woman-owned cideries with its own apple orchard in the United States.
The SBA Seattle Rural Business of the Year recognizes a rural entrepreneur that demonstrates staying power and substantiated history as an established business with at least three years of business operation.
“Small businesses are often the heart and economic engine of rural communities,” SBA Seattle District Director Kerrie Hurd said. “Susie Jensen has built a unique business and created jobs. We are honored to celebrate her accomplishments and positive impact on her community.”
BUSINESS ADJUSTMENTS
When the pandemic hit, Jensen pivoted Wheel Line Cider to begin online sales. They have also expanded into a second farmers market, now selling cider in both the Ellensburg and Wenatchee markets. Jensen is also exploring how to break into government contract work.
Jensen has developed and implemented a sustainable business model, both in terms of financial and environmental sustainability. The cidery has achieved a zero-waste model by giving the apple waste from the press to local farmers for livestock feed.
Wheel Line Cider supports the local community in many ways. Jensen regularly participates in community events and programs such as the Ellensburg art program for kids and the Think Twice Program as a volunteer, donor and sponsor. Additionally, she purchases supplies locally and employs local craftspeople to maximize the impact of the business in her community.