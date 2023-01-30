Demolition

Construction crews demolish Washington State University's Johnson Hall in Pullman on Jan. 24.

 Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — Washington State University is in the midst of its largest demolition in the institution’s history, tearing down its fourth-largest building.

Johnson Hall, once home to U.S. Department of Agriculture research offices, is coming down to its footings. The hall’s $8 million demolition, funded by the state, is scheduled to last until March. Its exit will make way for a new federally funded agriculture research building.


