BLACKFOOT — When the season started, it looked like all of the experienced and most decorated of the rodeo cowboys around had either taken time off or might be contemplating an extended vacation.
A month later and two months into the 2022 season, things may have returned to normal as the names among the top 50 cowboys in the saddle bronc riding event have brought us back to reality.
When we left the National Finals Rodeo last December, it was Stetson Wright who had captured the buckle as the world champion cowboy in that event as well as being named the all around champion cowboy.
Right behind Stetson was Ryder Wright and the $342,000 that Ryder had earned would have made him the world champion in any other year but last year. Stetson took care of that by a sum total of less than $1,200. Between the two, they took down nearly $700,000 in prize money in one year alone!
This year, after not quite two months of rodeo, these two cowboys are back at it once again. They aren't ranked No. 1 and No. 2 like they were all of last year, but give it time and I am sure that they will be, barring any serious injury.
Stetson is ranked No. 2 as of this date, just behind leader Sterling Crawley of Huntsville, Texas.
Now while Crawley may not be a household name today, he could be as the season wears on. He is a legitimate saddle bronc rider having earned the Resistol Rookie of the Year Award in this event back in 2011 and his brother Jacobs, was the world champion in this event back in 2015. It truly could be a situation where the ability to ride rough stock is in your genes and it does seem to run in the family.
Take the Wrights for instance. In the top 50 in the standings as of this date, there are four Wrights in the standings, Stetson in second, Ryder in seventh, Jesse in 44th and Spencer in 41st place.
Oh, by the way, Jacobs isn't retired and he makes the big leader board sitting in 13th place so it really is a family thing with these riders.
How about some of the local riders? Well, young Kade Bruno, only 21 years old, is from Challis, and those of you who follow the rodeo scene around the state of Idaho will remember Kade when he was participating in the Idaho State High School Rodeo just a couple of years ago. Kade is sitting in eighth place in the world today and word is out on this young cowboy that he might be a top contender in this event in a couple of years. Looks like he isn't waiting for time to catch up, he is ready to be a top ten rider today and is showing it in his work ethic and ability.
While we are not quite two months into the 2022 season, things are already shaking out as to who the top riders will be. We all know that the top 15 in the event will be invited to the National Finals Rodeo in December, but just who would that be if the selections were made today? That list follows along with the money that they have earned thus far this season. It is a long ways to December and there will be a lot of shuffling between now and then. Just remember that it took over $343,000 to win it all in 2021 and it will probably be a number close to that again this year.
PRCA world saddle bronc riding standings as of Feb. 20:
1. Sterling Crawley, Huntsville, TX $37,689
2. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT $34,216
3. Sage Newman Melstone, MT $28,846
4. Brody Kress Hillsdale, WY $28,269
5. Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MT $25,601
6. Layton Greene Meeting Creek, AB $25,527
7. Ryder Wright Milford, UT $24,187
8. Kade Bruno Challis, ID $23,841
9. Logan Hay Wildwood, AB $22,582
10. Kole Ashbacher Arrowwood, AB $22,418
11. Leon Fountain Socorro, NM $20,219
12. Wyatt Casper Miami, TX $19,978
13. Jacobs Crawley Stephensville, TX $19,868
14. Kolby Wanchuck Sherwood Park, AB $19,368
15. Lucas Macza High River, AB $18,468
Be sure to keep following all of the action in the PRCA as we bring you monthly updates as well as the local cowboys who are making a name for themselves as professional cowboys and cowgirls.
Next month, we will look at the cowboys who are riding the bareback horses in the tough bareback riding event. Always a tough event to capture and it might surprise you who is leading this event this year, even though it is still early in the season and a lot of rodeos are on the horizon!
Upcoming events in professional rodeo:
•Rodeo Houston, total payout expected to top $1,748,000 Feb. 28-Mar. 19
•Houston Breakaway total payout expected around $133,500 Mar. 1 – Mar 19
•94th Annual All Florida $80,000 Mar. 10 – Mar 13
•Rodeo Austin $315,000 Mar. 12 - Mar. 26
•Southeastern Livestock Exposition $75,000 Mar. 18 - Mar. 20
•High Desert Stampede $80,000 Mar. 24 - Mar. 26
•San Angelo Rodeo $350,000 Apr. 1 - Apr. 15