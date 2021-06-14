POCATELLO — The Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals will be in Pocatello for the next two years after a successful run in 2021 from June 5 to 12 in the arena at the Bannock County Event Center, an official said.
Melanie Crist, the association’s current state secretary, says the association is committed to hold the state finals in Pocatello in 2022 and 2023.
Last year the association wasn’t able to have it at Pocatello, even though that was the original plan.
“It was scheduled for Poky last year but COVID changed that,” Crist said.
So the association had a last-minute scramble to figure out where they were going to go to hold the event.
“Blackfoot stepped up graciously to help us out,” Crist said. “It had us going for awhile but so many of the community in Blackfoot just really stepped up and helped us out so we were very thankful for that.”
There were big crowds in the grandstands for this year’s event, though they don’t have a count yet on total attendance.
But it drew 360 contestants from all over Idaho.
And the event overall went well. The community, participants and parents were very positive, she said.
“There’s always a little bump in the road — that’s to be expected,” Crist said. “Everybody was glad to get back to some sort of normalcy.”
And at this point, there are no plans for any major changes in the venue for next year’s Idaho High School Rodeo Association State Finals, where nearly $80,000 in scholarships were provided on Saturday.
Overall, it’s an enjoyable event to attend, according to Sheila Hill of St. Anthony.
“It’s something you can do as a family,” said Hill, who was there with family members.
She says they’ve loved rodeo for a long time.
And they can see the difference as rodeo participants get more experienced.
“They’ve been doing it since they were little and they just keep getting better and better,” Hill said.
Plus, Hill says it’s something you can do as a family and just be able to ride and have fun.
“And it helps you learn how to take care of your animals,” she said. “You can’t win if you don’t have a good animal.”
Hill also notes how the events originated from families in the Old West.
“All of these families have generations that ran ranches and took care of animals,” Hill said. “It’s all part of the Western ranching tradition.”
Overall, there are 615 members of the Idaho High School Rodeo Association, which also makes them members of the National High School Rodeo Association, according to Crist.
And only Utah and Texas have more members of the National High School Rodeo Association, she said.