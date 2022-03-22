BLACKFOOT — As the PRCA heads into the month of April, many of the events year to date standings look very much like the season ended following the National Finals Rodeo in December.
The All Around Cowboy list is headed by five time World Champion Stetson Dell Wright who has already amassed over $150,000, the Saddle Bronc Riding event sees Sage Newman and Stetson Dell Wright 1-2 in the standings, an event won in December by Wright, while Newman was in 11th position, the Bull Riding finds Stetson Dell Wright in first, with Josh Frost and Sage Kimzey rigth behind as the top three from a year ago are in those three spots this year, only a different order.
Here's a look at bareback riding:
Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah won his Sixth World Title in December and he is not showing any sign of age or being tired of the grind, as he has started the year off in the right direction to pick up his seventh World Title this season.
Feild is in second place at this juncture, but is only chasing one cowboy and that is Jess Pope of Waverly, Texas who is off to the best start of his career with over $90,000 in earnings already. That puts Pope about $40,000 ahead of Feild as we head into April in the chase for that special Gold Buckle that goes to the World Champion each year.
Pope, who finished in third a year ago, won eight events a year ago on the way to over $200,000 in earnings and pushing his career winnings to nearly $700,000. He is well on his way to becoming a Rodeo Millionaire this season as he is riding like he is on a mission to capture his first World Title.
Pope has already qualified for the National Finals Rodeo twice before, so he know the way there and would like to come out on top if he can just stay ahead of Kaycee Feild when the money is counted in December.
The usual cowboys are lined up behind Pope and Feild in the Bareback Standings, as Clayton Bigelow, Chad Rutherford and Cole Franks are lined up behind the top two, waiting to pounce if they have a misstep or fail to bring home a check for a rodeo or two in the coming weeks. It is looking like this could be a very tough event to crack the top five by the time the month of December rolls around this year.
There are a couple of Idaho Cowboys who are beginning to make some noise in this event as Jacob Lees of Caldwell, Idaho and Colton Clemens of the Blackfoot/Firth area are in the top 50 standings at this juncture of the year.
Lees sits in 20th place with over $16,000 in earnings thus far, while Clemens is in 47th place with over $7,000 in earnings and both are riding every week somewhere in the country, adding to those totals and looking for one big break that will vault them into the top 15 in the World and a chance to make the National Finals Rodeo in December.
Clemens is only 22 years old and a former standout in District 4 Rodeo in High School is only in his second year with a PRCA Card, so he is still learning the ropes and learning quickly.
Clemens won the 'Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo' in Columbus, Ohio, where he rode Hope N Dreams to the win with a score of 88. He is working on his consistency and battling a few minor injuries as he goes, but he is one to watch out for down the road.
Jacob Lees sits in 20th place, just a few spots outside of a qualifying position in this event with nearly $17,000 in earnings. The 25 year old has had his PRCA Card since 2019 and is getting close to the $50,000 mark in career earnings.
Lees has a couple of college degrees, one in Liberal Arts from West Hills Community College in California, and the other in welding from Western Texas College in Snyder, Texas. Jacob enjoys working on motorcycles and hunting and fishing and his favorite rodeo is close to home as he loves the Caldwell Night Rodeo!
While Kaycee Feild is probably the favorite to add another World Title to his resume in this event again this year, you can see the younger set is making plans to overtake the legend as the season progresses and we head into the next few years of Rodeo in the PRCA.
In our next look at the PRCA, in April, we will take a look at the Steer Wrestling Event, where Idaho Cowboys Dirk Tavener of Rigby, and Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot have made a lot of noise during the past several National Finals Rodeo, but coming up just a bit short of a World Title. We will check in and see where they are at and how they feel they are doing in one of the toughest events in Rodeo!