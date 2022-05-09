Stillman Reed Elkington has grown up on the back of a horse.
Stillman’s parents, Chace and Megan Elkington of Rigby, have raised their four sons with horses. They were high school rodeo competitors and met at the finals in Pocatello. Stillman is their youngest son.
Today, at the age of 4, Stillman loves to ride ponies by himself, and he likes to go fast.
“My mom lets me lope, I like to go fast,” Stillman said. “I love ponies because they are cool and so much fun.”
When Stillman was just a year old, his parents would saddle a pony named Rocky. Rocky was a well-broke and gentle pony, formerly used in a clown act at Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeos.
They’d have Stillman ride while one of them led Rocky and it didn’t take long before Stillman was hooked. They then had Stillman ride on a lead line where he learned the basics like how to use a bit and reins, how to rein left and right and how to stop.
“Stillman’s days would go somewhat like this. He would wake up and say, ‘Me ride Rocky!’ After a ride, he would take a nap, but the moment he woke up, he’d say, ‘Me ride Rocky!’ Every day he was looking for his next ride,” Megan said. “Eventually he progressed to ride without a lead line and by himself.”
Chace had paid $5,500 for Rocky, which was a lot of money for an older pony.
“I was shocked at the price Chace paid for Rocky. Chace’s response to my questioning him as to what he did and without hesitation he said, ‘We are raising little boys not ponies, just watch and see,’” Megan said. “Rocky became the rock of our program and lived out the rest of his life here and died on our place.”
The boys are an integral part of the couple’s pony business. They help train ponies they raise or buy for resale and each rides in area rodeos for kids and in 4-H. Their property is filled with obstacles used to train their ponies, including a teeter totter where they ride their ponies up and down, and they have carts and wagons for the boys to drive the ponies, Megan said.
“Stillman is a fearless child,” Megan said. “Once he rode by himself, he never wanted to have a lead line after that. Now he’s riding up and down the teeter totter, roping and doctoring goats off a pony. Stillman is always in the thick of it. Like his older brothers, he even fishes off his horse.”
All of the boys want to ranch in the future and each wants to have a fishing pond on their ranch, so when they aren’t ranching or working, they can go fishing,” Megan said.
Stillman’s other love is the family’s Golden Retrievers that they sell as pets and as emotional support dogs.
“Stillman’s one of my biggest helpers with the ponies and the puppies. He’s either on a horse or with the puppies,” Megan said.
Last fall, Stillman rode and won money in the first Upper Valley Junior Rodeo Association, a newly formed association for kids held at the Rexburg Fairgrounds. It was organized by Megan, Becky Crapo and Dee Dee Tucker.
Stillman is named after his great-great-grandpa, Reed Elkington, and a close friend of the family, Stillman Buzzell of Ririe.