Before 12-year-old Payton Woodard entered a 30-day online horsemanship contest, she pictured the first- place saddle sitting on her horse’s back, and a championship buckle and $300 check in her hand.
“I saw myself with the winning saddle on my horse, the first-place buckle in my hand and I was wearing my cow-print shirt and favorite blue jeans,” Payton said. “It was like I was getting my picture taken, and I focused on that every single day.”
Then she went to work. But she didn’t picture what happened next.
A week into the contest, her new horse, a mare named Cash, bucked her off, badley injuring Payton’s meniscus and ACL. Unbeknown to Payton and her mom Kaecy Woodard, Cash had a back problem which contributed to her behavior.
“We found out Payton will have to have her femur broken, then bone graphed in the correct spot in order for her knee to heal correctly. We can’t have it done until she’s done growing in six to 12 months. Then eight months later she’ll have to have another surgery to remove the hardware,” said Payton’s mom Kaecy Woodard.
Undeterred, Payton, of Ashton, worked through the pain and completed the contest. She was the youngest out of about 500 competitors of all ages and from around the world to ever win the online contest for the month of October called The Horse Boss Challenge begun by AQHA World Champion and National Finals Rodeo world champion Fallon Taylor of Whitesboro, Texas.
Payton received the saddle and check in mid-November. She’s already taken a ride in her new saddle and invested her winnings.
Every day for 30 days, contestants are required to complete seven tasks each day, like goal setting, reading about barrel racing and watching podcasts about the sport. They are required to start an exercise program for the rider and horse, along with feeding, caring for and riding, contestants must start a side hustle or a job to pay for expenses. They are required to video each day’s tasks plus create and design a final video presentation.
All the tasks teach business skills; learning about a subject, setting up and executing a plan and documenting it in a video production.
Payton exceeded expectations in each task. She worked with her horse daily, logging 27 hours a week. She studied barrel racing by reading and watching podcasts for 23 hours a week. She made a video of each day’s tasks and included suggestions about what she could have done better that day. She took on four different jobs; she taught horse riding lessons, baby sat, made bracelets and sold them on Ebay and Facebook Marketplace and took on more chores at home, said her mom Kaesy. She raised about $1,400 which helped pay for the $40 entry fee and $20 monthly fee to belong to The Horse Boss Challenge program. She invested her earnings back into her business for supplies and she even picked out her own custom desk.
“After her accident, her doctor recommended Payton avoid any screen time for three days and both Payton and Cash had to take a week off. We were so devastated but she kept going and it really paid off for her,” Kaecy Woodard said.
Since Payton wants to raise barrel horses, train them and compete as a professional barrel racer in the future, the contest was a perfect fit.
“She is looking at what it takes to rodeo professionally and it may not happen this year or next but she keeps working and anything is possible,” Kaecy Woodard said.
She said what Payton accomplished coming from a small town is a good example to others.
“I want so much for other girls to see that there is nothing in your way if you go for it. I know, I’m from a small town that sometimes has the attitude that; ‘that could never be me attitude is loud for some people and it shouldn’t be,’” Kaecy Woodard said.
Woodard, who grew up with horses and teaches lessons, encourages kids with all kinds of limitations to never give up.
Payton has Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder. From an early age her mom has been proactive. When Payton was three, she introduced her to horses.
“Instead of putting a tablet in front of Payton, I put her on a horse. She’s really sticky in the saddle. I tell her to set goals and work hard and not let ADHD define her,” Kaecy Woodard said. “I tell her to be an example to others and walk, talk and act like it.”
From riding at home, Payton moved into 4H and joined the Fremont County Snake River Riders 4H Club. She started riding a Palomino mare named Bella and a Chestnut gelding named Danny Boy. She’s done well in 4H. Especially memorable early on was when Payton won first place in the bareback class at the Fremont County Fair. She also got the highest score in her 4H club with her record books. In the bareback class she advanced to the state fair and placed 3rd overall.
She’s also done well with Danny in barrel racing and Bella in barrel racing and poles in the District 7 National Junior High School Rodeo Association.
Payton credits Danny Boy and Bella for her success in The Horse Boss Challenge. Unfortunately, last year, both horses had to be euthanized due to health problems.
“I know I couldn’t have done it without the confidence I got from Bella and Danny,” Payton said. “I’m still not used to not having them in my backyard. I miss them everyday.”