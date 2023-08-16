Good Ride TUBB 2019

Cowboys will face off with bulls during the sixth annual Ultimate Bullriding Battle at Sandy Downs on Saturday, Aug. 26

 Photo courtesy of Reed Miller

Georgia and Dustin Young of Ammon and Brent Johnson of Rigby are proud to announce the sixth annual Ultimate Bullriding Battle at Sandy Downs.

The bullriders and animal athletes that compete at this event are outstanding. Competitors like Garrett Smith (NFR - National Finals Rodeo qualifier) and Kyler Oliver (PBR -Professional Bullriders Finals qualifier) previously have won this event. Miles Johnson from Hamer, Idaho, is a returning two-time champion at the Ultimate Bullriding Battle. Other great athletes such as Scott Breding and Sterling Lamb from the state of Montana will be judging the event this year.


