Georgia and Dustin Young of Ammon and Brent Johnson of Rigby are proud to announce the sixth annual Ultimate Bullriding Battle at Sandy Downs.
The bullriders and animal athletes that compete at this event are outstanding. Competitors like Garrett Smith (NFR - National Finals Rodeo qualifier) and Kyler Oliver (PBR -Professional Bullriders Finals qualifier) previously have won this event. Miles Johnson from Hamer, Idaho, is a returning two-time champion at the Ultimate Bullriding Battle. Other great athletes such as Scott Breding and Sterling Lamb from the state of Montana will be judging the event this year.
The Bulls that are featured at the event are top ranked bulls competing for their spot at the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas. Bovico Bucking Bulls of Idaho has sent bulls such as Uncle Fester and Twinkle Toes to the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas. Currently Ho-Pac, last year’s winner of the Ultimate Bullriding Battle was raised by Bovico Bucking Bulls and is now featured on the PBR -Unleash the Beast Nationally televised circuit.
Many of the supporters from the local community have had great success in the rodeo industry as well. Vance and Rhonda Avery, Jimmy Young and Jeff Widner are some of the notables.
We want to thank all our sponsors and the community for helping us make such a family friendly and exciting event possible for all to enjoy. The support of the community and members has been amazing!
Please come out on Aug. 26 to enjoy the event with a free morning event at 10 a.m., and the gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the evening show. At 6:15 p.m. the pre-show will start featuring Larry the Mechanical Rider, the Mini Bull competition and the Clown Scramble for the Kiddos. The main event will kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Enjoy tons of fun, food, great prize giveaways, thrilling bull riding and the grand finale fireworks.
