This spring, Hunter Roche is working hard to defend his title of All Around Cowboy in District 4 Idaho High School Rodeo. Last year as a sophomore he won the coveted title for all three events; team roping, steer wrestling and calf roping where he heeled for header Lili Bell.
Roche, 17 rides three different horse in his events. Two of his horses were raised by grandparents Stewart and Cindy Nelson of Inkom.
“My grandpa Nelson has a lot of hunting and rodeo horses and an arena. They live down the road from us and he raised all the horses we rodeo and hunt on,” Hunter said. “It’s awesome.”
He rides Missy in steer wrestling and Marty is his calf roping horse.
“Riding younger horses has its ups and downs. They are super horses but not that seasoned yet but we’re getting there,” he said. “My team roping horse Glitter, named by my sister, belongs to a family friend.”
Roche is quick to give credit to his parents and grandparents for helping him achieve his goals. His parents are Jay and Jamie Roche of Inkom.
“I come from a long line of cowboys. I have very supportive parents and two sets of grandparents and get help from them with good horses and advice and coaching. I started rodeoing really young and have rodeoed for quite a few years now - most of my life,” he said. “My grandpa VerNon Roche was a bull dogger and rodeoed at Rick’s College. My grandma Joanne Roche also rodeoed at Rick’s College and was phenomenal in goat trying and barrel racing. My mom and dad both competed in high school rodeo and my mom still barrel races, and helps me keep my horses legged up and ready.”
With his natural talent, athletic abilities and work ethic, he’s a competitor in and out of the rodeo arena, He not only excels at rodeo but basketball and football too.
He is the starting post for the Marsh Valley High School Eagles, who battled it out at the district playoffs against the Snake River High School team to earn a district championship, he said. They went on to win the Idaho State A3 Championship for the first time since 1988, he said.
Hunter also plays the starting quarterback for the Eagles football team. Since MVHS is in the Idaho District 8 High school Rodeo Association and holds rodeos in the fall, it conflicts with football so Roche rodeos in district 4.
“District 4 is a great district and I get to rodeo with my cousins and have ample family support at every rodeo,” he said.
Looking ahead, although he hasn’t made any firm decisions, Roche said he’s considering pursuing playing college football and serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
“My dad played college football and he and my grandpa love football,” Roche said. “My top priorities are maybe to rodeo a little bit, play college football or go on a mission,” he said.
In what little spare time he has, he likes to hunt with his family, ski and ride dirt bikes.
“We love hunting a lot and love vacations -anything that’s adventurous and fun to do together.” He said.