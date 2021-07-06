After an unusual year, The Fourth Annual The Ultimate Bullriding Battle Event is back bigger and better than ever.
The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 21 at Sandy Downs and the producers, Dustin and Georgia Young of Ammon and Brent Johnson of Rigby, are proud to welcome everyone to this year’s event.
From start to finish they invite the public to participate in a special opening ceremony and enjoy a thrilling end of the night’s spectacular Fireworks show.
The event draws the top bucking bulls from across the country. The event and other qualifying events held over the past year are sanctioned by the American Bucking Bull Inc. and the Western States Bucking Bull Association, where bucking bulls compete for a slot at the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas each year, and a chance to win approximately $250,000 in prize money.
The Ultimate Bullriding Battle has announced its new Silver Alliance with the World Champions Rodeo Alliance. This alliance will ensure that most of the contestants coming to this year’s event are members of the PBR. The Silver Alliance will include a greater opportunity for our bull riders to earn virtual rodeo qualifier points towards qualifying to WCRA major events. This opportunity gives the cowboys a chance to qualify for nationally televised events with the opportunity to win hundreds of thousands of dollars in a season.
“Expect to see a spectacular set of bucking bulls from all over the western states. What we actually want people to understand is the caliber of bulls that will be right here in Idaho Falls,” Dustin Young said. “These bulls have to be pretty salty to have a chance to qualify for the PBR World Finals.”
Dustin Young, a former Professional Bull Rider says he has immense respect for the bucking bull producers and the dedication it takes to raise a champion-caliber bull.
“I’ve been around bull riding my entire life,” Dustin Young said, “and the bulls today are ranker and harder to ride because of improved breeding. You’ll get to see some of these incredible animal athletes at the event.”
“With all the wonderful support we’ve received, we have the opportunity to give back to the community,” Georgia Young said. “We are going to be raffling off a Traeger grill again this year along with many other great prizes.”
Tickets for the raffle cost $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased at the Community Food Basket, 242 Placer Ave., Ron’s Tire in Idaho Falls and at the Event. All of the proceeds from the raffle will be going to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. and the main event starting at 7:30 p.m. Come early and visit our displays, vendors and enter to win many great prizes. Fans will able to enjoy an inviting array of food and treats from pizza, burgers and corn dogs to funnel cakes, shaved ice and a variety of beverages.
General admission is $20 at the gate. The pre-sale price is $18 and both include a parking pass and a program. A $50 ticket purchased at the gate buys a spectator VIP seating, a program, parking pass a catered dinner and one drink at a private bar. Purchased in advance VIP tickets are $45.
Tickets are available at the Boot Barn, Oswald Service, Ron’s Tire in Idaho Falls and The Frosty Gator. For more information and to purchase tickets Online visit: www.theultimatebullridingbattle.com.