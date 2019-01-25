When you examine Idaho’s economy there’s little doubt who is in the driver’s seat.
Agriculture.
The Gem State is first in the nation in the production of potatoes, barley, Austrian winter peas and trout. It is second in the nation in the production of alfalfa hay, sugar beets, wrinkled seed peas and hops.
And those numbers don’t even take into account that annual dairy production is Idaho’s No. 1 commodity in value of production with $2.5 billion and an export value of $356 million in the most recent.
“Idaho has the fourth-largest ag economy in the nation,” Garth Taylor said. “That’s ag versus total GDP (gross domestic product) in the state. As a percentage of our state’s economy we have the fourth largest in the nation.”
South Dakota, Nebraska and North Dakota are the only states with larger ag economies.
Taylor is a University of Idaho Extension specialist and associate professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Rural Sociology. With almost 25,000 farms and ranches producing more than 185 commodities, Idaho’s economy is firmly grounded in agriculture.
With those numbers in mind, the Nampa Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the sixth-annual Ag Forum from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Ford Idaho Center.
This year’s forum “Dollars and Sense: How Agriculture is Driving Our Economy” promises to be an eclectic discussion with panelists from local companies, Amalgamated Sugar Co., Materne North America and HM.Clause scheduled to participate.
Brian Gunnell, senior human resources partner at Materne, is scheduled to participate in the panel discussion at the forum.
Materne built a new production plant in Nampa in 2014. Gunnell said that they currently employ 215 full-time employees there.
Gunnell said that there were four factors that influenced Materne’s decision to build their plant in Nampa. No. 1 was its proximity to fruit crops and the apple supply. No. 2 was workforce availability. There’s a larger population to draw from in the Treasure Valley. No. 3 is the number of universities, colleges and tech schools in the area. He mentioned that even the high school tech programs were exceptional. No. 4 were the incentives and the partnership with both the state of Idaho and the city of Nampa.
“They’ve been awesome to work with,” Gunnell said of the state and the city.
Another scheduled panelist is Lorell Skogsberg, large seed production manager for HM.Clause. Skogsberg said that their employee base is 41 full-time employees and 40 to 60 part-time employees during peak harvest season.
HM.Clause is a seed company that grows parent seed for sweet corn, garden beans and some carrot seed.
“Agriculture in general and more specifically the seed industry is critical to Idaho,” Skogsberg said. “Idaho is worldwide recognized as one of the leading producers of high-quality, disease-free seed.”
Skogsberg said that the Treasure Valley’s climate, a high-plains desert with low relative humidity, is ideal for seed production.
Good news. Bad News. When you’re talking with Garth Taylor about Idaho’s agricultural economy you’re going to cover all the bases, good and bad. Total cash receipts for Idaho agriculture have been trending down since a series of record years culminating in 2014 with $8.8 billion in total cash receipts.
According to the Idaho Department of Agriculture, total cash receipts for 2017 was $7.3 billion and Taylor anticipates the receipts to drop by 25 percent for 2018.
Despite a depressed ag economy forecast for the state this year, Taylor sees good things happening in the Treasure Valley.
Taylor said that a couple of years ago, the total number of milking cows in the state climbed over 600,000 and that despite the down year for dairy, the state is continuing to add to its herd size.
“A lot of that growth is not in the Magic Valley but over in the Treasure Valley,” Taylor said. “Some of the growth in the new or unconventional crops, like hops and seed crops is entirely in the Treasure Valley,” he said. “The stuff we’re seeing large jumps percentage-wise are not in our big ag producing area of the Magic Valley but in the Treasure Valley.”
Despite the drop in Idaho’s ag economy during the past four years, Taylor said that the Treasure Valley’s economy looks promising.
“Treasure Valley has so much going for it as far as climate and access to markets,” Taylor said. “I look at it as the glass is more than half full to me when I look at the Treasure Valley.”