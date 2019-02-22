CHALLIS — Lost River Highway District officials want to form an exploratory committee to determine if people want to create a flood control tax district along the Big Lost River.
Lost River Highway District Engineer Stephen Freiburger discussed the possible tax district with Custer County Commissioners Monday. There is no flood control district in Big Lost River Valley now, Freiburger said.
Because the Big Lost River floods and its channel regularly changes causing damage to roads and property, highway district officials want to look into the matter. Freiburger suggested if a committee is created, it include representatives of the Custer and Butte county commissioners, Lost River Highway District, Big Lost River Irrigation District, Idaho Department of Water Resources, a roperty owner and a city of Moore official. An exploratory committee could present a plan to the director of Idaho Department of Water Resources.
If a flood control district were established, it could levy a tax of up to .06 of a percent of the property value within its borders for flood control projects. Fifty percent of residents in the affected area would have to sign a petition to put the question to a vote, Freiburger said.
Under state law, the proposal has to go through counties, Freiburger said. He suggested the commissioners work out a memorandum of agreement so that Army Corps of Engineers grants could be funneled through the counties. A flood control district would create opportunities to obtain grants from that entity, he said.
Commissioner Randy Corgatelli said people should take more responsibility about where they build and not construct in floodplains.
An entity like a flood control district should be in place to take on flood prevention projects, Freiburger said. Two such taxing districts in Cassia County were formed on Raft River and Goose Creek, tributaries of the Snake River, and accomplished good things, he said.
If the Custer-Butte county landowners in the Big Lost River floodplain decide they don’t want to be part of a taxing district, then OK, but an exploratory committee should at least look into it, Freiburger said.
The Army Corps of Engineers has grants to study flood control measures, for both large flood projects and small repairs, said Freiburger. He would like to see the latter type of funding used to make a permanent levee to divert the river from U.S. Highway 93, other roads and private property where there is now only a temporary levee.