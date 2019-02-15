The motto of the FFA youth organization is: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.
For most FFA’ers, that learning and doing and living takes place on American soil, but a group of Idaho FFA state officers had the chance recently to take their motto abroad to South Africa, where they observed farming practices, explored a game reserve and met with peers who share their passion for agriculture.
“We spent 10 days in South Africa, learning more about the culture and getting to see an area that is entirely different from what we know,” said Harrison Jansen van Beek, a Caldwell resident and freshman at the College of Western Idaho.
The International Leadership Seminar for State Officers is an annual opportunity through the National FFA that allows participants to experience a foreign culture, learn about international agriculture and grow in their knowledge of the global marketplace. Eighty-three past and present state FFA officers, including five from Idaho, traveled to South Africa on Jan. 4.
“The goal for these trips is to take state officers from around the country and give them the opportunity to experience agriculture, the local culture and history, as well as some of the beautiful diversity and landscape of another country,” said Clara-Leigh Evans, executive director of the Idaho FFA. “They also get a neat opportunity to mingle with high school students also interested in agriculture.”
That opportunity to spend time with their peers at an agriculture-focused high school was a highlight of the trip for several of the students.
“They were just like us,” said Melanie Searle, from Burley, a freshman at the College of Southern Idaho. “They believe in agriculture just like we do. They want trade opened up so they can have a future for their agriculture. They have a passion for it, and they’re working for the betterment of agriculture in their country.”
Saydee Longhurst, of Shelley, an agribusiness major at Utah State and current state FFA president, echoed Searle’s words. “It was a highlight to be able to see what a small world it is and to see there are kids clear across the ocean who want to do the same thing I want to do,” she said.
On their trip, the students were able to visit a variety of farming operations, including some that seemed very familiar to the Idahoans, such as corn and sugar beets, and some that were more unusual.
“One thing we got to do was see a Boer goat operation,” said Jansen van Beek. “The breed is native to South Africa, and this guy is one of the top Boer goat producers in the world. It was incredible to see his operation and to see where the breed is from.”
Another one of the more unique operations the students visited was a crocodile farm, where they learned about the raising, harvesting and marketing of crocodile products worldwide and also got a hands-on experience with some of the crocodiles that hatched the morning of their visit.
“They aren’t nearly as scary when they’re that small,” Longhurst said with a laugh.
While the students expected there to be differences in agricultural practices, they found that there were many commonalities between American and South African agriculture.
“I think I was surprised by the similarities,” said Searle, who comes from a farming family and has been in FFA all through high school. “They raise cows like we do. They grow similar crops. I was surprised by how similar what they do is to what we do.”
Caleb Johnston, of New Plymouth, a sophomore at Boise State University majoring in chemistry, was struck by the relationship between politics, wealth and agriculture in South Africa.
“What is fascinating about South African agriculture is that there are two major unspoken rules,” he said in an email interview. “One, farming and politics go hand in hand. In America, this is true as well (think trade war), it has much more sway in politics in South Africa. Second, farming is only for the rich. The cost of farming in South Africa is exponentially greater than here in the United States. You either inherit it or have to spend an exorbitant amount of money to get into it.”
The dichotomy between the rich and the poor in South Africa made an impact on all the students, who said their visit to a typical South African township was eye-opening.
“We walked around a black community and interacted with the people,” Jansen van Beek said. “Most of the people are living on less than $2 a day, and they still were incredibly happy and were welcoming to us.”
Johnston also was impressed by the visit to the township.
“I think the biggest thing I learned is that joy is not circumstantial,” he said. “There were people living in conditions we would consider extreme poverty, yet they were happy with what they had.”
Savannah Stroebel, a longtime FFA’er from Kuna, said a highlight of the trip was the safari trip to a private game preserve, where they saw all the typical “Lion King” animals, including giraffes, cheetahs, hippos, baboons, crocodiles and her personal favorite, the elephants.
“A few of the younger elephants came up to our jeep and began to sniff our vehicle as well as us,” said Stroebel, an agriculture education major at the University of Idaho. “It was amazing. They were so gentle and curious. It was in that moment that the overwhelming feeling of gratitude and awe washed over me. I couldn’t believe that FFA had brought me this opportunity.”
All of the students said FFA has been a positive in their lives.
“FFA has had a really big impact on my life,” said van Beek, who grew up on a farm and in the future hopes to be involved in agricultural lending. “It truly broadens your perspective and shows you a little bit more of the world.”
Searle is grateful for the opportunities FFA has given her, through high school and now as a college student.
“I appreciate the National FFA organization as a whole and that it gives kids the opportunity to travel internationally,” she said.