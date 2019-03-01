TWIN FALLS — Gem State Dairy Products LLC, announced plans Monday to establish one of the largest aseptic milk processing plants in the United States and will be located in Twin Falls.
The new facility is set to break ground this summer, providing new opportunities for Idaho’s dairy industry and creating more than 100 milk-processing jobs by the end of 2020.
Aseptic processing is a processing technique wherein commercially thermally sterilized liquid products (typically food or pharmaceutical) are packaged into previously sterilized containers under sterile conditions to produce shelf-stable products that do not need refrigeration.
Gem State plans a 200,000-square-foot aseptic milk processing plant, which is expected to be one of the largest in the industry. The highly efficient plant will leverage the latest technologies to produce a variety of milk products for its customers. Gem State estimates that milk processing will begin in the summer of 2020.
“The city of Twin Falls is excited to welcome Gem State’s processing facility to the community, adding value to the dairy sector,” said Shawn Barigar, Twin Falls mayor. “Their new operations will tap into the deep agricultural roots of the area, deliver unique products, and provide great jobs to support individuals and families in Twin Falls.”
Karianne Fallow, CEO of Dairy West, congratulated Gem State on its announcement.
“The dairy industry in Idaho can best be described as innovative and forward-thinking. This new facility exhibits those qualities and is poised to serve the emerging needs of domestic and global customers,” she said.
The Idaho dairy industry produces a variety of dairy products, from milk and whey protein powders to cheese, butter, yogurt, fluid milk, and more. Only 3 percent of Idaho’s milk supply currently stays in fluid form while the rest is made into ingredients that make their way to store shelves throughout the U.S., as well as around the world.
“Idaho is known globally for its high quality and readily available milk supply,” Rick Naerebout, CEO of Idaho Dairymen’s Association, said. “Gem State will be a welcome addition to the existing milk-processing landscape in Idaho.”
“This vertically integrated bottling facility will be one of the newest and largest aseptic processing facilities in the country. The state-of-the-art facility will utilize the most current technology available to the market,” said Tom Mikesell, spokesman for Gem State. “That will allow Gem State to provide its customers with high-quality and lower-cost alternatives for milk and dairy-based beverages.”