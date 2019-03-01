PRESTON — The Northwest Agricultural Cooperative Council representing local and regional cooperatives in Idaho, Oregon and Washington recently joined forces with the FFA organization to recognize two legislators with the NWACC Friend of the Industry Award. Those recognized were:
Sen. Mark Harris, who represents Franklin County as part of District 32, was one of those two.
“I was surprised and very honored to receive this award. Idaho FFA Chapters are a great organization for kids to belong to, especially now as people get further away from their agriculture background,” he said.
Harris was born in Montpelier and graduated from Soda Springs High School. He enrolled at Utah State University and received a degree in political science. In his life away from the Legislature, he is a rancher with operations in Bear Lake and Caribou counties. Harris is a board member for Bear Lake Memorial Hospital.
Prior to his election to the Idaho Legislature four years ago, he served as a state board member for the Idaho Farm Bureau and the Idaho Cattle Association. Harris serves as vice chairman of the State Affairs Committee, and is a member of the Senate Agricultural Affairs and the Health and Welfare committees.
Rick Waitley, Idaho lobbyist for the NWACC, said that this annual award is given to Idaho legislators who have demonstrated outstanding leadership for Idaho agriculture and have been supportive of rural cooperatives.
“Several FFA chapters from across Idaho were present for the event and enjoyed a luncheon sponsored by the CHS Cooperative and NWACC. FFA members had the chance to host Idaho legislators, providing the opportunity for the students to learn more about how public policy is developed,” Waitley said.