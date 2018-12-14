BOISE — A potentially historic request to transfer water from the Treasure Valley to Elmore County received support from state legislators on the final day of public testimony, but opponents and advocates remain wary of the potential effect on the Boise River.
The group testifying consisted of concerned citizens, outdoor organization representatives and lawmakers from the Elmore County area.
“This water is badly needed in Elmore County as the Mountain Home aquifer is depleting roughly 2 feet per year,” said state Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, testifying in favor of the application.
Brackett went on to argue that the water isn’t actually used by the Treasure Valley, and it could be used to help Elmore County.
State Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, echoed similar sentiments, noting that she is a water user in Elmore County and pumps out of the Snake River.
“Every application like this that’s looking for floodwater or basin-to-basin transfer should be looked at (individually,)” Blanksma said during her testimony, noting that it would not set a dangerous precedent if approved.
Were the application approved, Elmore County could draw 200 cubic feet per second, or 10,000 acre-feet per year, from Anderson Ranch Dam on the South Fork Boise River.
For reference, the Boise River runs at roughly 200 cubic feet per second during low winter flows and can reach more than 4,000 cfs in a typical spring. Flood stage is 7,000 cfs, as measured at the U.S. Geological Survey gauge at the Glenwood Bridge in Boise. Flows reached 9,500 cfs during flooding in the spring of 2017.
Anderson Ranch Dam stores roughly 475,000 acre-feet of water, according to the Bureau of Reclamation. An acre-foot contains 325,851 gallons of water. So 10,000 acre-feet is 3.259 billion gallons of water.
Opponents of the application are concerned what the impact to the river could be during low flow years, as the Treasure Valley receives roughly half of its water from Anderson Ranch Dam.
Proponents of the application say Elmore County would only take during flood flows, but opponents argue that it has the potential to harm the Boise River, and that Boise needs to retain its natural resources as the area explodes with growth.
Under state law, an application of this kind can be denied if opponents can show a transfer of water would have a negative economic effect on the area served by the water.
Opponents have argued that the fishery on the South Fork Boise River, which produces roughly $4.3 million in revenue annually, could be potentially harmed by a transfer of water to a different basin.
Blanksma briefly pushed back against that, saying the fishery is not related to the application.
However, two representatives from the nonprofit Trout Unlimited testified, citing previous years when flows were so low it was hard to fish.
Trout Unlimited’s Daniel Dauwalter said he remembers in 2014 the river was clogged from debris left from a landslide caused by a wildfire, and river flows were not high enough to clear the debris naturally.
He said he is concerned with the growing prevalence of wildfires that these issues may persist.
“Rivers and their habitat are rejuvenated in times of high flows,” Dauwalter said.
One elected official, Sen. Jim Rice of Caldwell, spoke out against the application.
“Flood waters don’t just cause flood problems, they do other beneficial things to river bed,” Rice said, noting that river banks that do not experience flood events over time tend to become “silted up.”
Additionally, Rice said moving water out of a rapidly growing area could lead to serious problems down the road.
“I don’t think it’s prudent to move that out of the basin,” he said. “I don’t think that’s good policy.”
Hearing officer Mathew Weaver said he anticipates the Department of Water Resources will announce a decision before the end of March 2019.