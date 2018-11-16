Idaho Department of Water Resources officials say they’re in the home stretch of an effort to get thousands of irrigation wells that draw from the East Snake Plain Aquifer fitted with flow meters.
Department officials estimate about 97 percent of wells in the vast majority of the aquifer, excluding the Rexburg Bench area, either have the meters in place or have obtained a special exemption from the requirement.
The department gave users throughout most of the aquifer until the start of the 2018 irrigation season to meet the requirement. The groundwater district encompassing the Rexburg Bench area wasn’t formed until late 2017, so irrigators in that area have until the start of the 2019 irrigation season to comply. Nonirrigation users in the Rexburg Bench area have until Jan. 1 to comply.
Groundwater district staff and contractors are in Rexburg evaluating progress regarding flow-meter installations prior to next spring’s deadline, said Brian Ragan, who is the East Snake Plain Aquifer coordinator with Idaho Department of Water Resources. Ragan said Idaho Department of Water Resources will send reminder letters to well users in the Rexburg area who haven’t installed their meters yet.
The Department of Water Resources issued the flow-meter order in June 2016, in response to a water call settlement agreement groundwater users reached with members of the Surface Water Coalition. The senior surface irrigators alleged that well irrigation had caused spring flows reaching the Snake River to decline, reducing volumes at their diversions. Groundwater users agreed to the flow meters as a term of the settlement.
“It’s a way to get more accurate information on what (water volume) is being taken out of the system,” Ragan said. “It really tightens the accuracy of what is being moved.”
Ragan said a system of 20 “sentinel” wells, used to evaluate the aquifer’s response to the settlement, showed aquifer levels had risen by 1.7 feet as of the spring.
The aquifer’s groundwater users previously relied on a rough formula based on power usage to calculate the volume of water they pumped. Power cost-based estimates had a margin of error of plus or minus 10 to 20 percent, said Lynn Tominaga, executive director of Idaho Ground Water Appropriators, Inc.
The Water Resources Department has required that approved meters be accurate to within plus or minus five percent. Some users irrigating with a single pivot from a well were granted exemptions from installing flow meters and were allowed to continue using the power-based formula, deemed to be accurate enough in their cases.
Ragan said the department sent letters on July 31 and Aug. 31 giving notice of curtailment to a combined 120 well owners who hadn’t met the deadline for getting a meter or had gotten an extension or exemption. Most of those well owners ultimately added the meters, obtained an exemption or got an extension, having been unable to install the devices due to a backlog of equipment and staff.
However, Ragan said 24 wells throughout the aquifer were curtailed during the irrigation season for noncompliance.
“The last few percent really takes a lot of time and effort, and that’s where we’re at,” Ragan said.
Tominaga said at the time of the settlement about 3,700 of the roughly 5,750 wells on the aquifer, including the Rexburg Bench, weren’t metered. The Groundwater Appropriators have obtained about $3 million in grants through sources such as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service to cover 25 to 30 percent of the cost of installing meters for users, Tominaga said.
He said the meters cost between $1,900 and $2,500, but the cost of installation can range from $4,000 to $12,000.
The Groundwater Appropriators have another $300,000 available from the Reclamation to provide assistance for flow-meter installations on the Rexburg Bench.