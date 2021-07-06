TWIN FALLS — Jon Maughan has reitred as managing director of the Mid Mountain region of Rabo AgriFinance after a 40-year banking career in southern Idaho. Brek Cranney has been named the new managing director.
Maughan is a native of Preston. After graduating from Brigham Young University in 1982 with a degree in agricultural economics, he went on to a 40-year career in as an ag lender, including spending the past 10 years with Rabo AgriFinance.
“For 40 years Jon has been a leader in agricultural lending in Southern Idaho and an integral part of our clients’ successes,” said Van Dewey, general manager for Rabo AgriFinance. “While he will be sorely missed, we wish him all the best in this new chapter of his life and thank him for his dedicated service.”
As the new managing director of the Mid Mountain region, Brek Cranney will lead the rural lending teams in Idaho, Utah, Nevada and parts of surrounding states.
“I have always loved agriculture and been fascinated by the optimism, worth ethic and integrity of the people working in the industry,” said Cranney. “I’m excited to continue to support our hardworking producers in this new role.”
Cranney joined Rabo AgriFinance nine years ago, giving him a combined lending career of almost 30 years. Cranney received his bachelor’s degree in finance from Idaho State University. He grew up on a small farm and ranch where the family grew potatoes, hay and grains and had a cow-calf operation.
Rabo AgriFinance has three offices in Idaho including Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Nampa.