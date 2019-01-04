DESHLER, Neb. — Reinke Manufacturing Co. has recognized Rain for Rent, with locations in Idaho Falls, Nampa and Paul, as well as locations in California and Arizona, as one of the top 10 highest-selling dealerships throughout the United States and Canada, in acknowledgment of the company’s marketing year success.
The dealerships were honored during Reinke’s annual convention held in Spokane, Wash.
Rain for Rent was also recognized as a top five parts dealer, a top five highest selling dealership in the Northwest Territory and Southwest Territory, and its location in Idaho Falls received a Diamond Reinke Pride award.
Rain for Rent also has locations in Bakersfield, Imperial and San Joaquin, Calif.; and in Chandler, Ariz.
Rain for Rent’s Paul and Bakersfield locations also were honored with a Reinke Longevity award for their 20 years as Reinke dealerships.
“I congratulate Rain for Rent on receiving these awards,” Reinke Vice President of North American Irrigation Sales Mark Mesloh said. “Reinke appreciates the dedication they have to the growers in their community. We’re proud to work with them and have them representing the Reinke brand.”
Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada gather each year to attend the company’s sales convention. The convention awards ceremony recognizes select Reinke dealerships for their hard work and dedication to sales and marketing throughout the past year.
The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions and event participation, and market share.
Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc. is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family owned since 1954, and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management.
For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit www.reinke.com or call 402-365-7251.